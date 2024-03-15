Kochi Restobar hosts 'A Thousand Fragmented Sunbeams' digital art exhibition tackling social issues

Tanya Abraham’s innovative choice of venue is a deliberate one, tapping into Kochi’s burgeoning bar culture to reach a broader audience. “For the dissemination of art knowledge, it is important to take art to the audience. Public spaces can become spaces for political reasoning and query,” Tanya says.

This strategic move ensures that the conversation around sensitive issues is amplified beyond the traditional confines of gallery spaces.

The exhibition draws inspiration from workshops held by TAOS for women victims of abuse and kolam artists, infusing the artwork with narratives of healing and expression.

‘A Thousand Fragmented Sunbeams’ exemplifies how art can be a vehicle for social change. Tanya has set a precedent for how art can be experienced.

Exhibition concludes on Saturday