Kochi Restobar hosts 'A Thousand Fragmented Sunbeams' digital art exhibition tackling social issues

KOCHI: Velocity, a popular restobar in Kochi, has been transformed into an unlikely canvas for a powerful digital art exhibition titled ‘A Thousand Fragmented Sunbeams’.
This unique event, curated by Tanya Abraham and showcased by The Art Outreach Society (TAOS), is a bold endeavour that bridges art with societal themes such as gender, domestic abuse, and sexual identity. Artists Pinkoblue and Devius bring to life experiences and stories that demand attention.
Tanya Abraham’s innovative choice of venue is a deliberate one, tapping into Kochi’s burgeoning bar culture to reach a broader audience. “For the dissemination of art knowledge, it is important to take art to the audience. Public spaces can become spaces for political reasoning and query,” Tanya says.
This strategic move ensures that the conversation around sensitive issues is amplified beyond the traditional confines of gallery spaces.
The exhibition draws inspiration from workshops held by TAOS for women victims of abuse and kolam artists, infusing the artwork with narratives of healing and expression.
‘A Thousand Fragmented Sunbeams’ exemplifies how art can be a vehicle for social change. Tanya has set a precedent for how art can be experienced.
Exhibition concludes on Saturday