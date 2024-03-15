Malayali knits sucesss in linen, leads WFB Baird's textile revolution in India

KOCHI: Established in Ireland in 1912, WFB Baird and Company Ltd emerged as a titan in the textile manufacturer on the global stage. Embarking on a bold venture in 2005, Baird set its sights on the bustling markets of India, choosing Kochi as its base. The subsequent years were a period of much transformation and adaptation, culminating in the early 2010s with a complete localisation of its operations and leadership.

This new chapter of WFB Baird and Company Ltd in India was marked by an unprecedented move: the appointment of a woman with no background in textiles as its CEO. Armed with a resolute spirit and a knack for steering large enterprises, Suchitra Menon shattered expectations.

“I’m a chartered accountant,” Suchitra reveals. “Before 2011, the thought of leading a textile company was alien to me. My world was numbers, not fabrics.”

Yet, her ascension to CEO in 2013, after joining the firm in 2011, is proof that nothing can stop a person who is talented and committed to hard work and enterprise. Today, she stands as the longest-tenured Indian CEO of Baird’s India operations.

Suchitra’s journey at Baird began at the helm of finance. “Though I’m from Kozhikode, I have been working in Kochi for the past 21 years. Before joining Baird, I worked as the head of the corporate finance of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd from 2005 to 2011,” adds Suchitra.

On how she landed up with the Baird job offer, she says, “I came across the job opening here and decided to try it out. The job was interesting and the fact that this is a different sector was the icing on the cake for me.”