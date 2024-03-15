President's nod clears way for Seaport-Airport road expansion in Kochi

KOCHI: In a major boost to infrastructure development in the city, the much-delayed development of Seaport-Airport road received a ‘reboot’ with the President of India issuing an order to release 2.49 hectares of National Armament Depot (NAD) land for road construction.

The order has put an end to a 20-year-long wait. Following the order, NAD will hand over the land to the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK), the agency implementing the project.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who made the announcement, said RBDCK will pay the Centre Rs 23.06 crore as cost of the land.

“As per the agreement with NAD, in return for the land acquired for the road, the HMT-NAD road will be rebuilt with a width of 5.5m. The state government has been in constant touch with the Centre to speed up the decision-making process. With this, the deadlock over the Seaport-Airport road has been cleared,” the minister said. He said a special board of officials will be formed to demarcate land for the project.