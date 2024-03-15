Solve & sleep: New health platform targets India's sleep crisis and sexual well-being

KOCHI: Many people, over umpteen responsibilities, forget to dedicate time for rest. In the race to finish tasks within deadlines, quality sleep often takes a backseat, and people often forget that sleep deprivation can have a serious impact on overall well-being.
The problem is widespread and India has become the second most sleep-deprived country in the world after Japan.
This is what led Rajiv Ambat, a techie-turned-wellness expert and CEO and founder of NuvoVivo Center for Obesity, Lifestyle Disorders and Research, and Dr Sandeep Prabhakaran, senior consultant in Urology and Andrology at Aster Medicity, to launch an online platform ‘SOLVEMy Health’ on the World Sleep Day (March 15). (Sleep, Overhaul, Longevity & Vitality Enterprise). The startup aims to extend services globally to help individuals improve their sleep, sexual health, and overall well-being.
“I’ve seen cases where people suffer from various ailments due to lack of sleep. They need support to achieve quality sleep, unfortunately, they don’t realise that it’s increasingly becoming a menace. And they’ll only start worrying about sleep when it reaches an extreme state,” says Rajiv.
According to him, sleep disorders do not always happen due to orthopaedic issues or stressors. It can be neurological too such as restless leg syndrome and narcolepsy, psychiatric and psychological conditions like depression and anxiety, or respiratory disorders like obstructive sleep apnea, and nutritional deficiencies. For example, the lack of magnesium can contribute to both insomnia and hypertension.
“If impaired sleep is left untreated, it can lead to hypertension, heart diseases, obesity, diabetes and mental health disorders. Instead of taking pills or purchasing an orthopaedic pillow, it is vital to recognise the sleep issue. At SOLVE, we integrate expertise from multiple disciplines like neurology, psychiatry, pulmonology, psychology, lifestyle medicine, diet and exercise. Through a team of experts we identify the root causes of sleep disturbance and provide comprehensive solutions tailored to each person,”explains Rajiv.
Consultations are provided through the website, and via call.
After analysing the situation, the patient will be sent to a health expert who focuses on a specific medical discipline. The platform also provides home-based sleep studies for accurate assessment and offers CPAP machine and obesity management techniques to address obstructive sleep apnea and provide cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia.
Prioritise sexual health
According to Rajiv and Dr Sandeep, lack of sleep is also one of the reasons for poor sexual well-being. “Many companies focus on sexual pleasure and offer products for the same, but none gets to the root cause. Even sexual health requires an integrated approach because issues like insomnia, stress, depression, hormonal change, and nutritional deficiency also have an impact on it,” says Sandeep.
According to him, sexual health issues are an early indicator of other ailments including cardiovascular disease (CVD). “As per studies, those with erectile dysfunction have a 50 to 60 per cent chance of developing CVD in the future,” he adds.
Male erectile dysfunction, anorgasmia (inability to achieve orgasm), premature ejaculation and female dysfunction like low libido in perimenopause age, unable to achieve orgasm, pain during intercourse, vaginismus, absence of sexual desire, etc, will be addressed by SOLVE’s team of androligists, gynaecologist, psychologist and lifestyle expert.
“Some of the sexual health issues can be psychological as well,” he says. “Since many find it difficult to address sexual health issues, they rely on unscientific methods and spend a lot of money. Finally, they approach doctors like us. In such matters, a discreet consultation is what they look for. Many even find it difficult to purchase medications as well. Addressing the issue, we have plans to deliver sexual health medications to the doorstep,” says Sandeep.
DID YOU KNOW?
Just like sleep, an integrated approach is required for sexual health as well. Issues like insomnia, stress, depression, nutritional deficiency also have an impact on it. According to the SOLVE founders, instead of going behind temporary solution, it is crucial to get to the root cause