As tax sops & benefits disappear, IT sector grows beyond SEZ parks in Kochi

Another put-off is the administrative hassles that companies face in SEZ parks. “They have to steer past many compliance criteria. Paperwork has to be filed and all of this, while eating into their time, increases unnecessary workload,” he said.

While SEZs focuses solely on export, IT firms today see India as a big market and hence are keen to expand within the country, too.

“Now, SEZ rules prevent that. Infopark has two non-SEZ spaces, besides the one in the co-developer project Carnival Infopark Phase I. The Thapasya building offers plug-and-play layouts ranging from 500 sqft to 12,500 sqft and warm-shell options from 2,500 sqft. While Vismaya is also a multi-tenanted facility with each floor dedicated to one company. The ground floor is fully dedicated to commercial services like shops, banks, ATMs, clinics, financial services etc. Our non-SEZ property has big IT companies like Tech Mahindra, TCS, UST Global, etc," Kurunthil said.

Various benefits are being offered in the government’s industrial parks located outside SEZs, said Minister Industries and Law P Rajeeve.

“Facilities such as single-window system and legal help, besides attractive incentives that go a long way towards making doing business easy, are offered in these parks. For entrepreneurs setting up spaces, these industrial parks are very beneficial and this might be what is attracting them to these facilities,” the minister said.

However, Sachin Tikekar, president and joint MD of KPIT Technologies, said, “We are in that phase where SEZ parks don’t offer many benefits. Moreover, it doesn’t make sense because these places are away from the city, where availability of talent becomes a challenge.”

Affinity for urban spaces

Employees also prefer to be closer to urban centres. The economic benefits are now not clear and we have to look at other parameters, including connectivity to airports, availability of hotels, IT infrastructure, and uninterrupted power