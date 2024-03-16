Fire in her belly: Kerala's women blaze through barriers to become firefighters

KOCHI: At the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Academy in Thrissur, a team of women are preparing to fight fire, handling the high-pressure hydraulic hose, as part of a mock drill. They have just arrived from Thiruvananthapuram, where they attended the passing-out parade after being trained at this academy.
Their demeanour reflects the raw energy and exuberance that nature’s most feared element bears. They display the dual nature of fire — warmth and lethality.
Indian mythology contains stories of powerful women born from fire, like Draupadi. Or of Sita, whom fire could not scorch. Or Kannagi, who set a city afire with her grief and fury.
Yet, traditionally, women were kept away from fields that were considered ‘fiery’. However, the winds of change have been blowing across India. And Nari Shakti has been on the rise.
The latest venture of women into the male bastion of firefighting in Kerala is yet another example. The batch of 82 women has found their way into the Fire and Rescue Services, six decades after its formation.
These women’s induction, after the passing-out parade on Women’s Day (March 8), made Kerala home to the largest batch of female firefighters in the country.
Their first task was to take on the notion that women were unfit for the physically demanding job. They went through the rigours of a six-month-long training programme and have come out blazing, reducing regressive barriers to ashes.
“It did take time for the notions to change. But then, everything happens in its own time. Didn’t it take years for women to be recruited in the police, excise, and forest departments?” asks M G Rajesh, regional fire officer and director of the academy.
The new group includes 26 postgraduates, 50 graduates, four B Tech graduates, three B Ed graduates, and two diploma/ITA holders. At least 27 among them are married, and 12 are mothers. They were selected after a Public Service Commission screening, which included physical and aptitude tests.
They are now packing up for a six-month training at fire stations across Kerala, after which they will be ready for actual deployment.
“It has been an exciting journey so far,” says Megha Dickson, of Alappuzha. “From rescuing people in the mountains to handling chemical accidents, we have been trained to tackle various kinds of emergencies. Our training included industrial fire safety, underwater rescue, flood rescue, self-rescue, first aid, rescue in smokey and dark rooms, and basic life support (BLS). The academy’s facilities were great, and they made sure we followed safety rules every step of the way.”
The trainees sneer at the doubts raised on the ‘toughness’ quotient required for the job. “I never imagined I could lift a person heavier than myself through a ladder, but I was able to do that,” says Anu S from Malappuram.
The move to induct women has bearings on the role that women could play during rescue efforts, says district fire officer Reni Lukose. “When we go on rescue missions, women and children are often the ones in distress,” he explains.
“The presence of women in our team can have a soothing effect. Women fire and rescue officers can also help manage stress during difficult situations.”
Moreover, he adds, there is a need to educate individuals, especially in rural regions, about BLS techniques. “The involvement of women officers in this initiative is important because they can organise hands-on training sessions and engage with women’s groups within communities better,” he notes.
The first batch was admitted into the academy on September 4, 2023, after which they underwent the training and now the induction. “It is a proud moment to be part of the training process,” says Havildar Renitha, who is part of a group tasked with providing support to the new batch of women firefighters.
Anusree V P, of Kozhikode, says it was a proud moment as her 10-year-old daughter was present during the passing-out parade. “She always wanted to become a teacher. However, after seeing me in uniform with the cap, she also wants to be in a similar job,” she adds.
“Knowing that she is proud of me fills my heart with joy.” Societal challenges are tougher to tackle than physical ones, says in Sneha C M from Kollam. “The first question from those who heard I was joining the force was: ‘Don’t you have any other job options?’ The notion that women cannot handle such jobs is ingrained in people’s minds. However, I am confident that we can prove them wrong,” she says.
Binsi S P, from Thiruvananthapuram, recalls how she took the physical test for the job just two years after giving birth to her child. “People were astonished when they heard about my training achievements after the C-section. Many of us lacked a sports background. Yet, we have come a long way,” she smiles.
Tanur Fire and Rescue Service station officer Rajendranath M, who was in charge of ground training, admits that doubts had indeed been cast on the endurance levels of the trainees. “However, they kept surprising us with their grit,” he says.
“The higher-ups appreciated us after the parade. Now on, more women will be encouraged to join services like this.” The motto of the force is ‘We Serve to Save’, and the women seem to understand it well. “It is not just a job; it is a noble service,” says Geetumol K M from Kottayam.
A sense of achievement was palpable in all members of the team, well-emphasised by the commander of the passing-out parade, Sneha Dhinesh, who hails from Ernakulam. “The parade was in front of the chief minister on Women’s Day. The confidence I gained from here is going to propel me throughout my life,” she says.
There are 100
new posts for women in the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services. Officials in the academy suggest this allocation is insufficient. The recommendation is that each of the 129 fire stations in the state should have at least four women officers.