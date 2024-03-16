Fire in her belly: Kerala's women blaze through barriers to become firefighters

KOCHI: At the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Academy in Thrissur, a team of women are preparing to fight fire, handling the high-pressure hydraulic hose, as part of a mock drill. They have just arrived from Thiruvananthapuram, where they attended the passing-out parade after being trained at this academy.

Their demeanour reflects the raw energy and exuberance that nature’s most feared element bears. They display the dual nature of fire — warmth and lethality.

Indian mythology contains stories of powerful women born from fire, like Draupadi. Or of Sita, whom fire could not scorch. Or Kannagi, who set a city afire with her grief and fury.

Yet, traditionally, women were kept away from fields that were considered ‘fiery’. However, the winds of change have been blowing across India. And Nari Shakti has been on the rise.

The latest venture of women into the male bastion of firefighting in Kerala is yet another example. The batch of 82 women has found their way into the Fire and Rescue Services, six decades after its formation.

These women’s induction, after the passing-out parade on Women’s Day (March 8), made Kerala home to the largest batch of female firefighters in the country.

Their first task was to take on the notion that women were unfit for the physically demanding job. They went through the rigours of a six-month-long training programme and have come out blazing, reducing regressive barriers to ashes.