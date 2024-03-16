Health experts urge vaccination push for elderly to combat respiratory diseases in Kochi

KOCHI: As the population of the elderly is increasing in the state, health experts suggest the administration of adult vaccines to protect senior citizens from catching respiratory diseases.

“Diseases like influenza are spreading in society. It can severely affect the elderly population and people with comorbidities. In this situation, administration of influenza and pneumococcal vaccines can help reduce the severity of the disease and the number of deaths,” said Dr Anup Warrier, infectious diseases specialist at Aster Medcity, Kochi.

The prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is 4% in the state, while it is only 2.7% at the national level.

“Government-level policies should be formulated to administer vaccines to the elderly. It can even help in reducing the cost of vaccines,” said Dr Rajesh V, pulmonologist at Rajagiri Hospital, Kochi. He added that vaccines can help reduce hospitalisations following respiratory diseases.