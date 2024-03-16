Kochi: Is Cheranelloor turning a dumpyard?

KOCHI: Cheranelloor, a suburb on the banks of the Periyar River, is slowly becoming an open-air dumpster. Piles of garbage lie strewn about on roadsides, forcing passers-by to palm their noses to avoid the stench.

A lion’s share of the blame has fallen on the panchayat officials, for their perceived inaction in dealing with waste. Villagers also hold accountable the non-residents for exacerbating the trash problem.

While it’s true that visitors contribute to the litter, a closer examination by TNIE revealed a broader issue of residents attempting to deflect responsibility.

Harita Karma Sena, made up of Kudumbashree women, only charges Rs 50 monthly to collect, move, process, and recycle/dispose of plastic waste from each household. However, they say most residents shy away from paying even this meagre amount.

This is despite the recent government move mandating using a Green Card or Harita Karma Sena user fee card for accessing certain government services. The motive behind the move was to improve waste management participation. However, Cheranelloor’s scenario is proof enough that the project’s implementation has gone haywire.

“My team collects waste from around 450 houses across the 17 wards in the panchayat here. Many residents dump waste on uninhabited lands nearby or burn it,” says Sumathi Karunakaran, the consortium president of Harita Karma Sena here.