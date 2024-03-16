Ogawa: A ‘bowl’ of Japan in Kochi where authentic Udon meets local flavours

KOCHI: Cosy, homely and pure comfort. Shintaro Tanaka’s Japanese cafe Ogawa, is a slice of his home he brought to Kochi with him.

As one enters this beautiful cafe, Shintaro welcomes you with a warm smile and a glass of water infused with mint and lemon. After cleaning the hands with the refreshing oshibori, a wet towel, one can peruse the menu, attractive due to its conciseness.

Located on Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, Ogawa introduces Kochiites to some authentic flavours of Japan, notably its handcrafted Udon noodles — a hearty wheat-based noodle known for its chewy texture. At the noodle booth, one can witness the mesmerising sight of the chef skilfully slicing the noodles from the dough accompanied by loud beats of rock music.

The noodles here are served with curry. The creamy dish comes with either chicken or tomato. “It is a fusion food. Curry is international and Japanese people have embraced the flavour long back. You can find many Indian curry restaurants in Japan,” says Shintaro, who runs the cafe with two partners, Asifali Hassan and P S Sinaj.

This is not Shintaro’s first rodeo. He used to run two cafes back in his village of Ogawa. His journey from organic farming to café ownership in India was inspired by a profound admiration for the country, sparked by the film Gandhi by Richard Attenborough.

In 2007, at the age of 20, Shintaro fulfilled his long-held dream of visiting India.