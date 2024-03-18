As temperature goes up, experts call for caution against summer diseases in Kochi

KOCHI: Amid the worry of high temperatures causing serious health issues like sunstroke, sunburn and dehydration, experts have called for caution against the spread of summer-specific diseases and infections.
With several viruses and bacteria circulating during summer, maintaining hygiene is crucial to prevent the occurrence of diseases, they said.
“Summer-time infections can enter the body in four ways – through skin contact, intake of water and food, mosquitoes and by inhalation. Diseases like chickenpox can spread through both contact and inhalation. Gastrointestinal and liver diseases like hepatitis A (jaundice), typhoid, shigella, and E.coli spread through food and water,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, chairman of the research cell of the Indian Medical Association’s Kerala unit.
Washing hands thoroughly with soap and water after using the washroom and before eating should be made a universal practice, he said.
“Consequently, it also reduces antibiotic use and anti-microbial resistance. Carrying a bottle of boiled water while travelling is a good idea to avoid infections,” he added.