As temperature goes up, experts call for caution against summer diseases in Kochi

KOCHI: Amid the worry of high temperatures causing serious health issues like sunstroke, sunburn and dehydration, experts have called for caution against the spread of summer-specific diseases and infections.

With several viruses and bacteria circulating during summer, maintaining hygiene is crucial to prevent the occurrence of diseases, they said.

“Summer-time infections can enter the body in four ways – through skin contact, intake of water and food, mosquitoes and by inhalation. Diseases like chickenpox can spread through both contact and inhalation. Gastrointestinal and liver diseases like hepatitis A (jaundice), typhoid, shigella, and E.coli spread through food and water,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, chairman of the research cell of the Indian Medical Association’s Kerala unit.