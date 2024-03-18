Illegal parking of large oil tankers on Seaport-Airport road sparks concerns in Kochi

KOCHI: Residents have come out against the illegal parking of large oil tankers along the Seaport-Airport Road near Kakkanad, saying it was posing a threat to both them and commuters on the stretch. Last week, nearly 300 tankers were seen in queue in Chittethukara area.

As per the residents, illegal parking of lorries as they wait to fill up or unload fuel at BPCL, IOC, and HPCL plants in the area has led to several accidents and loss of life. In 2022, three people died within a week due to the practice, they said.

Since the road is uneven at the sides, passing by the parked tankers often leads to accidents, said the residents adding that a permanent solution is yet to be devised despite their numerous protests and complaints.

Eldho Chirakachalil, an IT professional and social activist who has lodged several complaints with the officials concerned and Kerala State Human Rights Commission on the danger posed by illegal parking of the lorries and organised several protests, said he was forced to raise his voice after two youths working in Infopark died in accidents on separate occasions.