Illegal parking of large oil tankers on Seaport-Airport road sparks concerns in Kochi

KOCHI: Residents have come out against the illegal parking of large oil tankers along the Seaport-Airport Road near Kakkanad, saying it was posing a threat to both them and commuters on the stretch. Last week, nearly 300 tankers were seen in queue in Chittethukara area.
As per the residents, illegal parking of lorries as they wait to fill up or unload fuel at BPCL, IOC, and HPCL plants in the area has led to several accidents and loss of life. In 2022, three people died within a week due to the practice, they said.
Since the road is uneven at the sides, passing by the parked tankers often leads to accidents, said the residents adding that a permanent solution is yet to be devised despite their numerous protests and complaints.
Eldho Chirakachalil, an IT professional and social activist who has lodged several complaints with the officials concerned and Kerala State Human Rights Commission on the danger posed by illegal parking of the lorries and organised several protests, said he was forced to raise his voice after two youths working in Infopark died in accidents on separate occasions.
“The rights commission directed installation of milestones on the Irumpanam road stretch, which used to be filled with illegally parked lorries. Now, the lorries are congesting the stretch from Chittethukara to Eechamukku, which has no milestones, posing significant risks due to the hazardous cargo they carry,” alleged Eldho.
Officials with the Kochi city traffic police said they are initiating action against illegal parking of lorries. However, Eldho alleged their negligence in recognising the severity of the issue.
“The concerns are about potential accidents or fires involving the fuel-laden tankers, especially in light of recent incidents like the fire at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. If other vehicles hit these fuel tankers or in any case catch fire, the damage will be unimaginable,” he said.
Meanwhile, lorry drivers and owners alleged the companies concerned were not providing them with parking spaces, forcing them to park by the road. At a recent hearing at Aluva Palace, the rights commission had summoned Eldho to testify.
He urged the panel to compel the police to enforce strict no-parking regulations and mandate fuel companies to furnish adequate parking spaces. He also called for urgent road-widening initiatives by the state government. The commission has directed the district collector and fuel companies to furnish a report after examining the situation immediately.