Work-near-home plan scrapped, Infopark to repurpose workspace in Kochi

Unperturbed, Infopark now plans to convert the space into one of its office buildings. “We have a technology business centre functioning within the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. We have similar plans for this space. The building will be rented out to private offices. A tender will be invited soon,” the source said, adding that the workspace will be inaugurated as part of the 20th-anniversary celebration of Infopark.

The workspace is equipped with plug-and-play facilities, a co-working space, meeting rooms, conference halls, training centres, a coffee lounge and restaurant, seamless internet connectivity, uninterrupted power supply, and security.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Infopark dropped the project -- which was first announced when Dr T M Thomas Isaac was finance minister -- after a cash-crunch-hit government withdrew support for it.

Didn't align with govt proposal