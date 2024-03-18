Work-near-home plan scrapped, Infopark to repurpose workspace in Kochi

KOCHI: The state government’s ambitious work-near-home (WNH) initiative, which was slated to be launched on a pilot basis under Infopark at Ernakulam South, has been scrapped over differences in project implementation.
The abrupt abandonment of the Rs 25-crore project comes merely months before its launch. Envisioned as a haven of productivity, the initial workspace was conceived to accommodate up to 500 people at a time.
“The project was designed to cater to the demand of professionals in the city and nearby areas. However, the government sought to extend it to remote areas. The decision to drop the project was taken since it didn’t align with the government’s proposal,” said a source with Infopark.
Unperturbed, Infopark now plans to convert the space into one of its office buildings. “We have a technology business centre functioning within the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. We have similar plans for this space. The building will be rented out to private offices. A tender will be invited soon,” the source said, adding that the workspace will be inaugurated as part of the 20th-anniversary celebration of Infopark.
The workspace is equipped with plug-and-play facilities, a co-working space, meeting rooms, conference halls, training centres, a coffee lounge and restaurant, seamless internet connectivity, uninterrupted power supply, and security.
Meanwhile, reports suggest that Infopark dropped the project -- which was first announced when Dr T M Thomas Isaac was finance minister -- after a cash-crunch-hit government withdrew support for it.
