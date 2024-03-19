A day out with the original Manjummel Boys

Is it just your gang?

Siju David: No, many from the Manjummel area are part of it.

Siju John: It has members of all ages. Whenever people approach us, say seeking assistance for a marriage or a death, our team offers whatever help we can.

Today’s youngsters are falling prey to vices such as drug abuse. Could you elaborate on the importance of art and sports clubs in this context?

Sumesh: Such activities are essential. It is when children don’t have any outlet for activities that they fall prey to bad influences.

Sujith: We kept each other close, away from harm. After getting back from school each day, we used to head straight to the playground or the club. Sadly, today’s kids don’t have such avenues. They are confined to their silo.

Subash: Back in the day, there were many public grounds. It is from these playgrounds that friendships blossomed. Art and sports clubs were physical manifestations of such bonds. The government should establish public grounds in every locality.

[To Siju David] What were the events in your life that helped develop your willpower to take the decision to descend the crevice in Guna Cave?

Siju David: I used to hold leadership positions at the clubs here. I guess donning that position as a youngster and coordinating matters helped me.

Sujith: Also, when we were kids, there was an incident when Krishnakumar got caught in a current while we were swimming. It was Kuttan who dived in to save him. Kuttan was a natural leader.

Sixon: This is true to this day. When we go for tours, etc., we just hand over the money to Kuttan. He is the responsible one and takes care of everything. We don’t have to worry. We just chill!

Sujith: Our families are reassured when we say Kuttan’s name. They trust him.

Subash: Even if we have to go anywhere else, we just say we are going to Kuttan’s house. (all laugh)

Have you guys always been an adventurous group?

Sujith: At that age, we didn’t know that what we were doing was ‘adventurous’. It just felt like a natural thing to do.

Siju David: In Kodaikanal, the fencing at the suicide point was not very tall back then. So we crossed over to click a pic. We were not very aware of the dangers. The same thing happened at Guna Cave.

What went through your minds while watching the Manjummel Boys film?

Siju David: It was like going on that trip again. We experienced those moments, emotions. We were all in tears.

Anil: We would say 95 per cent of what’s shown in the film was real.

Sixon: Prior to the screening, the film crew had invited us to the set of Guna Cave, which was set up in Perumbavoor. When we reached there, we were overwhelmed. The set designer Ajay Chalissery did an exemplary work. It was as close to the original as it can get. We started trembling as we entered….

Siju: They had set up cameras inside the set to capture our reactions. We stood numb. It was as if we were inside the real Guna Cave. That’s what they wanted to know.

We didn’t have to convey the feeling through words — our emotions told them everything.

Did they seek references from you while creating the set?

Subash: When the ‘Manjummel Boys’ crew sought permission to study the Guna Cave, the Tamil Nadu officials hoped to replicate what ‘Ordinary’ did to Gavi. They were right… there’s now a big tourist rush to Guna Cave now…

Hence, they got permission. They went in five times to get the structure of the cave right. Ajay went on a sixth trip with his painting team. He wanted them too to get a feel of the cave…

To be frank, I was scared as soon as I took the first step in. My whole body was shaking… I knew it was fake, but fear had taken over.

At least three teams had approached you to turn this story into a film. But those projects didn’t work out. Finally, how did this one take off?

Sixon: Many urged us to see this story turned into a movie. One friend, Shawn Antony (the film’s co-producer), was keen about it. He met Kuttan and Subash. Then, there was Ganapathi, whom we knew. The film’s director, Chidambaram, is his brother. He was an up-and-coming filmmaker when we initially met. His first film, Jan-E-Man, had not been released then. They came and discussed the story with us, took a documentary and began work. It just happened. We never imagined that the movie would become this big, such a vibe.

Siju David: Initially, we thought Chidambaram was going to shoot a film with Ganapathi as the central character. Later, we learned Soubin was part of the cast and co-producing the film.

Sujith: Their team was very committed. They came to our houses and studied everything about us — the way we walk, talk… our mannerisms. I think they did that for about two years. Their hard work has paid off. The film depicts us correctly. We were surprised.

Sixon: They even studied our old photos and got the costumes right.

Subash: I had only seen Sreenath Bhasi in films until then. During the pre-production stage, he visited my house.

Sujith: Yes, Subash’s mother did not even know who Sreenath Bhasi was. She presumed him to be her son’s friend.

‘Money is not our priority’

Were you guys actually passionate about tug-of-war as shown in the film?

Siju David: Yes, definitely. We are all crazy about it. We were part of local competitions. Some of us still have scars from bouts of those days… We once even participated in a tug-of-war event with an elephant (laughs).

[To Subash] What were the childhood experiences that helped you develop the mental courage to triumph over the fall?

Subash: I must say, swimming and climbing trees (laughs).

Sujith: Subash was adventurous even in childhood. Swimming was his main hobby.

Sumesh: Swimming in the stream requires physical and mental strength. He loved swimming, and would catch fish – cook and eat it alone!

Subash: Also, I was not great at studies. So, I was often made to stand on the bench among girls as punishment. Such torments also helped shape my mental strength (laughs). On a serious note, I survived because a jagged edge of boulder in the crevice pierced through my jeans and prevented me from falling further.

Sujith: He is tall; his height was also a factor.