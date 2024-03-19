Sleep stories

KOCHI: Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is a sleep-related breathing disorder that involves a decrease or complete halt in airflow despite an ongoing effort to breathe. It occurs when the muscles relax during sleep, causing soft tissue in the back of the throat to collapse and block the upper airway which leads to partial reductions (hypopneas) and complete pauses (apneas) in breathing that last at least 10 seconds during sleep.

This leads to hypoxic awakening of brain causing a brief arousal from sleep that restores normal breathing. This pattern can occur cyclically multiple times in a night, resulting in fragmented quality of sleep and often produces an excessive level of daytime sleepiness. Most people with OSA snore loudly and frequently, with periods of silence when airflow is reduced or blocked then they make choking, snorting or gasping sounds when their airway reopens.

EPIDEMIOLOGY

OSA is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder, which is commonly seen in older males and obese, although it can also affect women and children. Community based epidemiological studies from India have shown that the prevalence of OSA is 2.4 per cent to 5 per cent in males and 1 to 2 per cent in females.