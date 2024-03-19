Tale of brinjals, scissors and a canal

KOCHI: Equidistant from the north and south railway stations, Kathrikadavu, in recent years, has become one of the go-to food corridors in the city.

Not many know how a ‘kadavu’ or canalside became a residential and commercial area in Kochi. And those who know, mostly the elders, have different versions of the etymology of Kathrikadavu. However, none are sure about which is the correct version.

According to Thankappan, a 71-year-old resident, Kathrikadavu was near a canalbank.

“In earlier days, vegetables were brought to Kochi using water transport. Kathirikai is the Tamil word for brinjal or eggplant. As the kathirikai was brought to this canal hub, this place came to be known as Kathrikadavu,” he explains. However, he is not sure about the veracity of the story.

A shop owner at Kathrikadavu junction, 57-year-old Kunjimon Valiyaparambil, has another take.

“The junction of Kathrikadavu resembled the shape of a kathrika (scissors). It was once called Kathrikakadavu and later, got shortened to Kathrikadavu,” he says. “But now the shape has changed to an inverted 4,” Kunjimon smiles.

However, some say it wasn’t the junction, but the canal that was in the shape of scissors.

Shibu Paulouse, 49, an electrician and resident of Kathrikadavu, has heard a story from his ancestors about how the place got its name.