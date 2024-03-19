Tale of brinjals, scissors and a canal

KOCHI: Equidistant from the north and south railway stations, Kathrikadavu, in recent years, has become one of the go-to food corridors in the city.
Not many know how a ‘kadavu’ or canalside became a residential and commercial area in Kochi. And those who know, mostly the elders, have different versions of the etymology of Kathrikadavu. However, none are sure about which is the correct version.
According to Thankappan, a 71-year-old resident, Kathrikadavu was near a canalbank.
“In earlier days, vegetables were brought to Kochi using water transport. Kathirikai is the Tamil word for brinjal or eggplant. As the kathirikai was brought to this canal hub, this place came to be known as Kathrikadavu,” he explains. However, he is not sure about the veracity of the story.
A shop owner at Kathrikadavu junction, 57-year-old Kunjimon Valiyaparambil, has another take.
“The junction of Kathrikadavu resembled the shape of a kathrika (scissors). It was once called Kathrikakadavu and later, got shortened to Kathrikadavu,” he says. “But now the shape has changed to an inverted 4,” Kunjimon smiles.
However, some say it wasn’t the junction, but the canal that was in the shape of scissors.
Shibu Paulouse, 49, an electrician and resident of Kathrikadavu, has heard a story from his ancestors about how the place got its name.
“Kathrikadavu was one of the canal stops. It was in the shape of scissors and connected Thammanam, the railway station, Perandoor and Edappally canals,” he explains. Now, everything has changed. The shape was lost when the water retreated and new land was formed, he adds.
P A Stephan, the former councillor of Kathrikadavu, also says the name came thanks to the water frontage in Kathrikadavu.
“The present-day Thammanam-Pullepady road is a reconstructed version of the water frontage. Once, people used to dump waste on the waterfront and the river used to be full of garbage,” he adds. “It was really a wasteland in the past, similar to a cemetery where all the dead bodies in various epidemics were dumped. Long back, people who contracted smallpox were isolated in Vasoori Koloth or the present-day Homeo hospital,” he explains.
Nonetheless, the present councillor of Kathrikadavu, M G Aristotle says, the tale of a kadavu shaped like scissors that connected Ernakulam Market, Chittoor, Karanakodam and Edappally canal, seems to be the most accurate.
Kathrikadavu has transformed from a village to a densely populated town. Now, it is one of the divisions under the corporation that pays the highest amount of tax.
What’s in a name
