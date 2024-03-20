54-year-old woman fatally crushed by falling house gate in Kochi's Eloor

KOCHI: In a freak accident, a 54-year-old woman was killed after the sliding iron gate of her house in Eloor, near Kochi, fell on her when she was closing it on Wednesday morning.

The victim, identified as Jose Mary, wife of Benny from Eloor, was fatally injured when the sliding iron gate of her residence fell on her as she attempted to close it. The accident happened shortly after her husband departed for work in the morning.

Witnesses in the neighborhood said that as she was closing the gate, it unexpectedly dislodged from its track, striking her and causing severe head injuries. Holding a torch and a cup in her hands at the time, she was unable to prevent the gate from falling, according to locals.

Tragically, Mary lay unattended for about 15 minutes until a passerby noticed the situation and alerted neighbors. Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she was declared dead by the authorities upon arrival.

Mary, who was employed on a temporary basis in the Revenue Department, leaves behind her husband, Benny, along with their son and daughter, who were not present at the time of the accident.

Following a postmortem examination, the body will be released to relatives for funeral arrangements. The funeral is scheduled for 10 am on Thursday.

The Eloor police carried out an examination on the spot and registered a case for unnatural death.