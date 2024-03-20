INTERVIEW: ‘Social media not always a bed of roses’: Tennis ace Sania Mirza

KOCHI: For tennis ace Sania Mirza, being successful in her personal life means having loved ones around her. Ironically, the year started off on a rough note following her separation from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in January.

Sania, who formally retired last year from tennis, unveils facets of her life often overshadowed by her public persona, discussing her home life, dietary habits, mental wellness practices, handling fame, along with her personal definition of success and fulfillment.

Excerpts:

Everyone knows the tennis ace Sania Mirza. How is she at home?

I’m actually a very laid-back person. I’m a homebody and hate going out. I love staying at home and the people who are close to me know that very well.

How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance amidst the demands of being an athlete and a mother?

Work-life balance is very important. It’s something we all strive towards and that no one has ever perfected. But I think it’s about having priorities right and being kind to yourself. You can’t be a 100 per cent at all times. I probably can’t be everywhere all the time. As long as I know I’m giving my 100 per cent wherever I am, it works out.