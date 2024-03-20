Methil Devika's 'The Crossover': Bridging dance and inclusivity with innovative sign language choreography

‘Sarpatatwam’, rooted in the work of the 11th-century mystic Pambatti Siddhar, shows snakes as alert, enigmatic entities that have gripped the attention of several ancient civilisations. The Mohiniyattam-based documentary has been one of the most applauded as well as the most copied.

“Most of the time, we create and leave it there for someone to pick it up. Later, when we perform, these very same people would come to claim them. That’s why I want my work to be documented. Anyone can use it, but with due credits,” she says. Many of her works await such documentation.

“My productions go beyond the mere text on which they are based. I try to meditate on them, and that yields several new facets to my choreography,” she says.

Take for example Ahalya (one of her Mohiniyattam-based productions) and interpretations of the character in different Ramayanas. “Ezhuthachan sees Ahalya from a socio-cultural space, others throw light on how she was delivered from her inanimate state by Rama. But the source of all interpretations, the Valmiki Ramayana, has a very spiritual take on the whole episode.

How Ahalya’s isolation led to her self-discovery and how Rama found her as an evolved soul so much that he chose to offer respect when he met her. The episode symbolises the potential of the human soul to touch base with its energy source. I bring these thoughts into my productions,” she says, adding that, “anyone using my work has to understand these experiences and not merely replay the choreography, music, or technique”.

As Devika gets deeper into her craft, the lines between the artist and her art seem to erase. “I am a visitor always. Art excites me for the way it interprets energy. For example, the feminine energy is all about ‘lasya’ or sublime grace in Mohiniyattam. But this grace has many interpretations. It may mean sensitivity to one, protection to another, and even hunting to someone with another mindset. All this is art, and I am visiting these different facets with my works.”

“Actually, it is not even about creating. It is also about getting to the other side rather than reaching out to it. I experienced this with ‘The Crossover’. After a point, it was like, am I bringing them into the ‘inclusive’ zone or am I crossing over? It is like the creator becoming part of the creation,” Devika says.

Several of her works share such an accord, be it Streepeksha, Gopika-Krishna Samvadam, Bramaniyammapattu, Uchchila, etc. Some of them, which blended the ISL with the grammar of Mohiniyattam, helped her make ‘The Crossover’. But largely, it is her search to find ways art could express nature and energy that set her on an exploration into creating a genre in Mohiniyattam (bani in art parlance). “I want it to be handed down over generations,” she says, as she plans to work on the nritta (technique) aspect of Mohiniyattam as one of her upcoming projects.