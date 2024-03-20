Why call the dogs off ?

KOCHI: Since the ’80s, there has been an uptick in the number of Keralites keeping foreign dog breeds as pets. For many, having an exotic breed was a symbol of their status. However, the popularity of these dogs has also seen a mushrooming of illegal breeding houses.

To tackle this and the growing prevalence of dog fighting pits, where the animal is intentionally trained to be more aggressive, the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) recently filed a petition in the Delhi High Court requesting the government to ban the import, sale and breeding of foreign dog breeds, including Rottweiler, American Bull Dog, Cane Corso and Pitbulls.

In the wake of this, the Union Government issued a letter to the Department of Animal Husbandry and its state bodies recommending the same. An expert committee was constituted and 25 breeds were identified as “ferocious and dangerous”. The list, officials say, was prepared following a close examination of incidents where injuries and deaths were reported on account of dog attacks.

As expected, the government move has not gone down well with pet lovers, breeders and pet shops. Many have taken to social media to make their displeasure known. Playful videos of the so-called ‘ferocious’ dogs too are making the rounds.

Official stance

According to a spokesperson of the state animal husbandry, the ban is just a proposal and has yet to be implemented. “There will be discussions with all stakeholders. Also, the department will set up an online portal where registrations of pets and complaints can be filed directly. Only once everything is in place will a ban be considered,” he says.