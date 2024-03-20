Why call the dogs off ?

KOCHI: Since the ’80s, there has been an uptick in the number of Keralites keeping foreign dog breeds as pets. For many, having an exotic breed was a symbol of their status. However, the popularity of these dogs has also seen a mushrooming of illegal breeding houses.
To tackle this and the growing prevalence of dog fighting pits, where the animal is intentionally trained to be more aggressive, the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) recently filed a petition in the Delhi High Court requesting the government to ban the import, sale and breeding of foreign dog breeds, including Rottweiler, American Bull Dog, Cane Corso and Pitbulls.
In the wake of this, the Union Government issued a letter to the Department of Animal Husbandry and its state bodies recommending the same. An expert committee was constituted and 25 breeds were identified as “ferocious and dangerous”. The list, officials say, was prepared following a close examination of incidents where injuries and deaths were reported on account of dog attacks.
As expected, the government move has not gone down well with pet lovers, breeders and pet shops. Many have taken to social media to make their displeasure known. Playful videos of the so-called ‘ferocious’ dogs too are making the rounds.
Official stance
According to a spokesperson of the state animal husbandry, the ban is just a proposal and has yet to be implemented. “There will be discussions with all stakeholders. Also, the department will set up an online portal where registrations of pets and complaints can be filed directly. Only once everything is in place will a ban be considered,” he says.
Meet Asher, cruelty case division legal advisor and manager, PETA India, clarifies that his organisation has not labelled any dog breed as the villain. He elaborates that the dogs are so because their owners have trained them to be aggressive.
“In several parts of India, including UP, Punjab and certain parts of Haryana, people train these dogs to be aggressive to pit them in illegal dog fights,” Asher says.
According to Asher, these places are also breeding grounds. “When you breed two aggressive dogs, the pups will be aggressive by default. No matter what expert training you provide, the dog won’t alter its inherent genetics. The new owner will only realise this once the dog is fully grown,” adds Asher.
However, this is not to discount the fact these foreign breed require more training than usual. Even as pets, these breeds can be difficult to manage. Recently, in two separate incidents, a 17-month-old girl child and a woman were mauled by their pet Pitbulls. In the case of the latter, the injuries were fatal.
In 2023, a response to an RTI filed by PETA revealed that more than 90% of the breeders and pet business owners in the country are either illegal or unregistered.
“These places are not monitored. We are not aware of how the breeding is done. The dogs there likely face a lot of health issues,” Asher says.
The government’s letter also highlights the need for the enforcement of Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules 2017 and Pet Shop Rules 2018 to mitigate illegal breeding.
Hasty decision?
Dr Shibu Simon, associate professor of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and president of the Small Animal Veterinary Association Kerala (SAVAK), states that the whole episode has unfolded quite hastily.
“There are no bad dogs, only bad owners. If a dog is aggressive, it is the owner who is responsible for it,” Shibu says.
Addressing the root cause of a dog’s aggression is important and this usually requires a comprehensive approach.
According to Shibu, if pups are denied the opportunity to socialise with their littermates, it can affect their behaviour while growing up. “Responsible ownership is another important factor. Microchipping the dog so that its breeder and owner are identified can bring more accountability,” Shibu adds.
Panic among breeders
The proposed blanket ban has left dog breeders in panic. “Many fail to realise that breeding dogs is also a livelihood. Many are dependent on it. A hasty ban will wreak havoc on the entire system,” he adds.
Sinoj M Madhavan, a Rottweiler breeder, says, “Every dog has a wild and domestic nature. The so-called ‘ferocious’ breed is friendly if trained the right way.”
He adds that if the ban comes into force, cases of dog abandonment will rise as breeders would be hesistant to bear their expenses.
However, Asher contests that many breeders are abandoning foreign dogs in any case, especially when they grow old or are difficult to raise.
“Pitbulls are the most abandoned in the country. This is the harsh reality. The proposed ban intends to mitigate this,” he says.
Stiff opposition
It is learnt that several breeders and organisations like the Kennel Club of India, are in the process of initiating measures to legally challenge the government order.
“This ban, if implemented , will no doubt be a big blow. Instances of people rushing to clear the stock at a cheaper rate are also happening,” says Vinod Geroswin, a dog breeder from Aluva.
He also flays the improper study that was done to prepare this list of ‘ferocious’ dogs.
“There’s no clarity as to why the officials chose these breeds. Breeds like German Shepherd, Belgian Malinois, Doberman, and Indian breeds like Kombai and Rajapalayam are also highly aggressive, but they aren’t on the list,” Vinod says. Sachin Leonardo Voila, a dog trainer in Kasaragod, says the proposed ban is also going to impair dog shows and related events.
“In Kerala, the majority of dog attacks are by the strays. Instead of controlling their numbers, the government has gone after the pets. This is illogical,” Sachin says.
The government’s letter also states the current owners of foreign breeds need not worry about the ban proposal. “They have to do the sterilisation and get a proper licence. That’s all,” Asher says.
The ‘ferocious’ breeds
Pitbull Terrier
Tosa Inu
American Staffordshire Terrier
Fila Brasileiro
Dogo Argentino
American Bulldog
Boerboel
Kangal
Central Asian Shepherd Dog ( ovcharka)
Caucasian Shepherd Dog
South Russian Shepherd Dog
Tornjak
Sarplaninac
Japanese Tosa
Akita
Mastiffs
Rottweiler
Terriers
Rhodesian Ridgeback
Wolf Dogs
Canario
Akbash dog
Moscow Guard Dog
Cane Corso
Every dog of the type commonly known as a Ban Dog