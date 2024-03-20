Young dino enthusiast in Kochi sets Guinness World Record

KOCHI: Viswajith V, a seven-year-old from Thiruvananthapuram, has made headlines setting a Guinness World Record for having identified the scientific names of 41 dinosaurs in just one minute.

Unlike many children his age, Viswajith’s parents never felt the need to limit his screen time, as he naturally gravitated towards creating imaginative worlds filled with animals from a young age.

This innate creativity and curiosity have led him to become one of Kerala’s youngest Guinness World Record holders. “I love animals, especially dinosaurs after watching Jurassic Park,” Viswajith smiles.

He is the only child of IT professionals Sindhu J and Viswaraj S. The parents noticed his special interests and knack for learning early on, and they were there to cheer him every step of the way.

“Ever since he watched Jurassic Park, Viswajith has been obsessed with dinosaurs,” explains Sindhu.