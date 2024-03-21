Bike-borne ‘City Warriors’ squad to ride the e-wave in Kochi

Police are now more inclined towards e-motorcycles for patrolling. They are economical and have low maintenance costs compared to fuel-driven motorcycles. As patrolling activity of the City Warriors squad is confined mostly to daytime, these bikes can be charged during the night. Moreover, as most patrolling activity is over short distances, officers expect these vehicles to run for at least two days on one full charge.

“A tender will be floated soon for purchasing the vehicles. CSML will carry out the process based on our specifications. We will need charging facilities. Suppliers will also need to cover limited-period, after-sales maintenance,” he said.

The maintenance of petrol motorcycles was a major issue faced by police. Often following technical snags, these vehicles are condemned for long periods. City police have a fleet of 100 motorcycles. Of these, 35 are off the roads due to maintenance issues.

CSML to give Rs 15L