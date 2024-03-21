Kerala: Man stabs estranged wife near Kochi, surrenders

KOCHI: A Mulavukkad native surrendered before the police after he stabbed his estranged wife at Edappally on Wednesday.

The incident took place at AKG road when Neenu, 27, was on her way to work around 9am. Neenu and her husband Ashil, 30, were living separately for the last one year.

“Ashil intercepted Neenu, following which the duo engaged in a verbal altercation. An enraged Ashil took out a knife and stabbed Neenu on her neck. The eyewitnesses rushed her to the hospital in Kalamassery. Later, she was shifted to a hospital in Edappally. Her condition is stable now,” a police officer said.

She suffered a deep injury on her neck and underwent an immediate surgery.