Kerala: Man stabs estranged wife near Kochi, surrenders

KOCHI: A Mulavukkad native surrendered before the police after he stabbed his estranged wife at Edappally on Wednesday.
The incident took place at AKG road when Neenu, 27, was on her way to work around 9am. Neenu and her husband Ashil, 30, were living separately for the last one year.
“Ashil intercepted Neenu, following which the duo engaged in a verbal altercation. An enraged Ashil took out a knife and stabbed Neenu on her neck. The eyewitnesses rushed her to the hospital in Kalamassery. Later, she was shifted to a hospital in Edappally. Her condition is stable now,” a police officer said.
She suffered a deep injury on her neck and underwent an immediate surgery.
His arrest was recorded after the Kalamassery police registered a case for a murder attempt based on the complaint of Neenu’s relative.
“Ashil was working as a supervisor at a private firm in Kochi. He quit his job recently. Neenu was working at another private firm in the city. The couple has a two-year-old child. As their relationship hit a rock patch, Neenu moved to her house at Toll Plaza. Though he insisted her to return, she refused. The duo frequently engaged in arguments,” the officer said.
Ashil was produced before the magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody. The police will record Neenu’s statements once her health condition improves and file a petition with the court seeking custody of Ashil.