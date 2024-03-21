Kochi: Left to his own ‘device’, six-year-old Aarav takes to languages, learning

KOCHI: When children spend time on their mobile phones or laptops, the normal assumption that parents have is that they are either playing games or watching videos. However, there are times when this assumption is proved wrong – for the good.

Take the case of Aarav Sajju. The class I student of South Vazhakulam Government LP School, in Ernakulam district, was castigated by his mother for extensive use of the mobile phone, only for his family to find that the six-year-old had been using his time spent with the device to learn multiple languages.

He can now read and write in nine languages: English, Malayalam, Hindi, Greek, Arabic, Urdu, Japanese, Korean and Russian. And Aarav didn’t stop at that. He also learnt the periodic table of elements. His talent had his teachers so impressed that they shot a video of Aarav explaining the periodic table. The video was shared by General Education Minister V Sivankutty on his Facebook page. It garnered much attention.

Talking about his special hobby, Aarav’s mother Athira says, “He got hooked to learning new languages after coming across the keyboard options on the mobile phone.”