Kochi

Kochi springs into action: Summer camps galore for creative, athletic, and intellectual growth

TNIE presents an overview of summer classes across a spectrum of fields in the city
Express News Service

KOCHI: Summer holidays are upon us. While this means time away from the usual hum-drum of poring over textbooks, for many, it is also an opportunity to scale up their skills or develop new ones, be it in arts, sports or science.

To cater to this growing demand, a slew of summer camps have mushroomed across the city.

Here, TNIE presents an overview of such classes across a spectrum of fields. In the mix is also a clutch of niche classes which we believe will pique your interest.

From brain gym to storytelling

The Tafles School promises an exciting journey of fun-filled summer camp. It is open to children between 3 and 12 years of age with facilities for transport and daycare. The programme comprises a plethora of creative and artistic endeavours such as painting, zumba, cooking, brain gym, storytelling, etiquettes, and craft.

Where: Ponnevazhi Road, Ponekkara

Contact: 9961454005

For li’l artists

From learning creative arts and crafts, nature tours, cooking classes and talent shows to art therapy, clay modelling and drawing, summer art camps have something or the other for each child.

The Art Planet Cochin

When: April 8 to 19

Where: Kalamessery

Contact: 8921411584

Imutsa

Where: Edachira, Kakkanad

When: April 1-12

Contact: 9946190902

Self-discovery

Ramakrishna Math is organising a self-discovery programme. Children can engage in activities such as yoga, meditation and chanting. The camp will also help one learn moral and spiritual values through fun games. There will also be art, music and story sessions along with classes on Indian culture and heritage.

When: April 3 to 7 for children between 10 and 12

April 24 to 28 for children between 13 and 16

Where: Ramakrishna Math, Vytilla

Learn the beats

An introductory DJ class for aspiring disc jockeys will be provided by Kochi’s own DJ Tominen, who has over a decade’s experience in the field. Classes will be online.

Contact: 9744629992

Adventure time

Kalypso Adventures is organising a summer adventure camp for children between 12 and 17 years in Munnar. It will include treks, nature walks, rafting and team-building exercises.

When: May 7 to 10 Where: From Kochi to Suryanelli, Munnar

Cost: Rs 9,000/child (covers transport, boarding, food

Contact: 9446005067

Kayaking

Secret Routes Kochi offers kayaking and paddling sessions every day in two batches.

When: Every day; 5.30 to 8am and 4:30-7pm

Where: Kadamakudy

Cost: Rs 750/person for a 2.5-hour session

Contact: 7736608451

Dance, dance

Mamangam Dance Company is organising a camp for children between 6 and 15 years. The classes will include classical, western, and contemporary dances and an introduction to theatre.

The classes will be from 9am to 12pm.

Where: Mamangam Dance Company, Panampilly nagar

When: April 5 to 18

Contact: 9744210101

Into the wild

Manoj Kumar I B is organising summer classes to introduce children to the wonders of nature. The activities include establishing a seed bank, developing a butterfly park, enhancing soil fertility, establishing a fruit forest, creating a biodiversity park, and more. Participation is encouraged in groups of 10-15, and the classes will be provided free of charge. Preference is given to children aged 10 and above.

Where: Ayyampilly, Vypeen

When: April-May

Contact: 9847805550

Football camp

RBS Corporation’s European Football Camp this summer will see children aged between 8 to 16 train under former Real Madrid players. Outstanding performers among them will have a chance to be scouted by junior clubs in Europe.

When: April 30 to May 4 Cost: Rs 25000

Contact: 7510103033

Regional Sports Centre

Regional Sports Centre is organising a summer coaching camp. They have world-class facilities with eminent coaches for 28 sports and nine activities, including basketball, badminton, zumba, chess, fencing, cricket, rifle training, scuba diving, swimming, tennis, dance workshops, art classes, fireless cooking, personality development, sculpting and more.

When: April 1-30 for the first batch; May 2-31 for the second

Where: RSC, Kadavanthra Contact: 2205071, 2206504

Learn new languages

This summer, WELI is offering A1-level language classes in German, French and Dutch. Hybrid classes on all levels are available. The three-hour class will be held in two batches.

Where: WELI, Ravipuram

When: From April 12

Contact: 7902288077

Kalari to taekwondo

Various summer camps are offering training in taekwondo, Kerala’s own kalari and more. Starting from introductory classes, the trainers will ensure that the activities ignite mental resilience and build confidence

One-step Sports & Fitness

Where: Kakkanad

When: April 3-30, May 2-29

Contact: 9656164000

Lubaina Kalari

Where: Pakkaparambil Road

When: From April

Contact: 8590087661

Fun and sport

Loop Skatepark is conducting a summer camp for children above the age of five. The one-month training will provide basic skateboarding lessons and ramp experience. The equipment required will be provided. The classes will be from 8am to 10pm on weekdays.

Where: Loop skatepark, Kakkanad

When: April 1 to 30

Contact: 977852326

Fees: Rs 10,000

To the stage

Lokadharmi Nadakaveedu in Vypeen offers drama classes for children and adults evey weekend. This summer, they are hosting dedicated workshops to provide advanced training to drama enthusiasts.

Where: Lokadharmi Nadakaveedu, Nayarambalam

When: April 9 to 13 Contact: 9447414200

