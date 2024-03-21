Kochi springs into action: Summer camps galore for creative, athletic, and intellectual growth

KOCHI: Summer holidays are upon us. While this means time away from the usual hum-drum of poring over textbooks, for many, it is also an opportunity to scale up their skills or develop new ones, be it in arts, sports or science.
To cater to this growing demand, a slew of summer camps have mushroomed across the city.
Here, TNIE presents an overview of such classes across a spectrum of fields. In the mix is also a clutch of niche classes which we believe will pique your interest.
From brain gym to storytelling
The Tafles School promises an exciting journey of fun-filled summer camp. It is open to children between 3 and 12 years of age with facilities for transport and daycare. The programme comprises a plethora of creative and artistic endeavours such as painting, zumba, cooking, brain gym, storytelling, etiquettes, and craft.
Where: Ponnevazhi Road, Ponekkara
Contact: 9961454005
For li’l artists
From learning creative arts and crafts, nature tours, cooking classes and talent shows to art therapy, clay modelling and drawing, summer art camps have something or the other for each child.
The Art Planet Cochin
When: April 8 to 19
Where: Kalamessery
Contact: 8921411584
Imutsa
Where: Edachira, Kakkanad
When: April 1-12
Contact: 9946190902
Self-discovery
Ramakrishna Math is organising a self-discovery programme. Children can engage in activities such as yoga, meditation and chanting. The camp will also help one learn moral and spiritual values through fun games. There will also be art, music and story sessions along with classes on Indian culture and heritage.
When: April 3 to 7 for children between 10 and 12
April 24 to 28 for children between 13 and 16
Where: Ramakrishna Math, Vytilla
Learn the beats
An introductory DJ class for aspiring disc jockeys will be provided by Kochi’s own DJ Tominen, who has over a decade’s experience in the field. Classes will be online.
Contact: 9744629992
Adventure time
Kalypso Adventures is organising a summer adventure camp for children between 12 and 17 years in Munnar. It will include treks, nature walks, rafting and team-building exercises.
When: May 7 to 10 Where: From Kochi to Suryanelli, Munnar
Cost: Rs 9,000/child (covers transport, boarding, food
Contact: 9446005067
Kayaking
Secret Routes Kochi offers kayaking and paddling sessions every day in two batches.
When: Every day; 5.30 to 8am and 4:30-7pm
Where: Kadamakudy
Cost: Rs 750/person for a 2.5-hour session
Contact: 7736608451
Dance, dance
Mamangam Dance Company is organising a camp for children between 6 and 15 years. The classes will include classical, western, and contemporary dances and an introduction to theatre.
The classes will be from 9am to 12pm.
Where: Mamangam Dance Company, Panampilly nagar
When: April 5 to 18
Contact: 9744210101
Into the wild
Manoj Kumar I B is organising summer classes to introduce children to the wonders of nature. The activities include establishing a seed bank, developing a butterfly park, enhancing soil fertility, establishing a fruit forest, creating a biodiversity park, and more. Participation is encouraged in groups of 10-15, and the classes will be provided free of charge. Preference is given to children aged 10 and above.
Where: Ayyampilly, Vypeen
When: April-May
Contact: 9847805550
Football camp
RBS Corporation’s European Football Camp this summer will see children aged between 8 to 16 train under former Real Madrid players. Outstanding performers among them will have a chance to be scouted by junior clubs in Europe.
When: April 30 to May 4 Cost: Rs 25000
Contact: 7510103033
Regional Sports Centre
Regional Sports Centre is organising a summer coaching camp. They have world-class facilities with eminent coaches for 28 sports and nine activities, including basketball, badminton, zumba, chess, fencing, cricket, rifle training, scuba diving, swimming, tennis, dance workshops, art classes, fireless cooking, personality development, sculpting and more.
When: April 1-30 for the first batch; May 2-31 for the second
Where: RSC, Kadavanthra Contact: 2205071, 2206504
Learn new languages
This summer, WELI is offering A1-level language classes in German, French and Dutch. Hybrid classes on all levels are available. The three-hour class will be held in two batches.
Where: WELI, Ravipuram
When: From April 12
Contact: 7902288077
Kalari to taekwondo
Various summer camps are offering training in taekwondo, Kerala’s own kalari and more. Starting from introductory classes, the trainers will ensure that the activities ignite mental resilience and build confidence
One-step Sports & Fitness
Where: Kakkanad
When: April 3-30, May 2-29
Contact: 9656164000
Lubaina Kalari
Where: Pakkaparambil Road
When: From April
Contact: 8590087661
Fun and sport
Loop Skatepark is conducting a summer camp for children above the age of five. The one-month training will provide basic skateboarding lessons and ramp experience. The equipment required will be provided. The classes will be from 8am to 10pm on weekdays.
Where: Loop skatepark, Kakkanad
When: April 1 to 30
Contact: 977852326
Fees: Rs 10,000
To the stage
Lokadharmi Nadakaveedu in Vypeen offers drama classes for children and adults evey weekend. This summer, they are hosting dedicated workshops to provide advanced training to drama enthusiasts.
Where: Lokadharmi Nadakaveedu, Nayarambalam
When: April 9 to 13 Contact: 9447414200