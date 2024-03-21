Kochi springs into action: Summer camps galore for creative, athletic, and intellectual growth

KOCHI: Summer holidays are upon us. While this means time away from the usual hum-drum of poring over textbooks, for many, it is also an opportunity to scale up their skills or develop new ones, be it in arts, sports or science.

To cater to this growing demand, a slew of summer camps have mushroomed across the city.

Here, TNIE presents an overview of such classes across a spectrum of fields. In the mix is also a clutch of niche classes which we believe will pique your interest.

From brain gym to storytelling

The Tafles School promises an exciting journey of fun-filled summer camp. It is open to children between 3 and 12 years of age with facilities for transport and daycare. The programme comprises a plethora of creative and artistic endeavours such as painting, zumba, cooking, brain gym, storytelling, etiquettes, and craft.

Where: Ponnevazhi Road, Ponekkara

Contact: 9961454005

For li’l artists

From learning creative arts and crafts, nature tours, cooking classes and talent shows to art therapy, clay modelling and drawing, summer art camps have something or the other for each child.

The Art Planet Cochin

When: April 8 to 19

Where: Kalamessery

Contact: 8921411584

Imutsa

Where: Edachira, Kakkanad

When: April 1-12

Contact: 9946190902

Self-discovery

Ramakrishna Math is organising a self-discovery programme. Children can engage in activities such as yoga, meditation and chanting. The camp will also help one learn moral and spiritual values through fun games. There will also be art, music and story sessions along with classes on Indian culture and heritage.

When: April 3 to 7 for children between 10 and 12

April 24 to 28 for children between 13 and 16

Where: Ramakrishna Math, Vytilla

Learn the beats

An introductory DJ class for aspiring disc jockeys will be provided by Kochi’s own DJ Tominen, who has over a decade’s experience in the field. Classes will be online.

Contact: 9744629992