The healing magic of clove

KOCHI: Cloves are one of the spices that are grown extensively in India. It’s a spice obtained from the dried unopened flower bud of the evergreen, medium-sized clove tree.

When comes to cultivation, cloves require a high ambient atmospheric temperature between 25 to 35 degree Celsius along with ample sunlight, good rainfall and high humidity.

Scientifically known as Syzygium aromaticum, cloves are one of the most important spices when it comes to Indian cuisines, as it has a deep flavour profile and aromatic properties. It is used in both savoury and sweet dishes and is commonly found in curries, pickles and certain desserts as well. It is also used to increase the shelf life of certain eatables such as pickles.

Kanniyakumari clove, which boasts a characteristic odour and flavour, has its own Geographical Indication (GI) registration. They are grown in the Maramalai, Karumparai and Vellimalai areas of the Western Ghats.