Understanding Down Syndrome

KOCHI: According to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, there are approximately six million individuals affected by Down Syndrome worldwide. Although there is no cure, with proper supportive care, children with this condition can lead long and fulfilling lives. As March 21 is recognised as World Down Syndrome Day, we consulted experts to gain insight into the challenges they encounter and more.

Down syndrome stems from a genetic disorder resulting from abnormal cell division, leading to an additional full or partial copy of chromosome 21. This extra genetic material brings about the developmental changes and physical characteristics associated with Down syndrome.

Dr M Rajini, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist at CARE Hospitals, underscores, “Down Syndrome manifests with varying severity among individuals, causing lifelong intellectual disability and developmental delays. It stands as the most common genetic chromosomal disorder and a primary cause of learning disabilities in children. Additionally, it often presents with other medical abnormalities, including heart and gastrointestinal disorders.”

Regarding diagnosis, Dr Rajini explains that screening tests can indicate the likelihood of a mother carrying a baby with Down Syndrome. However, these tests cannot definitively confirm the condition.

Down Syndrome may give rise to a spectrum of behavioural and emotional challenges, encompassing attention deficits, social withdrawal, noncompliance, compulsions, anxiety, depression, stubbornness, impulsivity, and temper tantrums.