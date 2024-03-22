Assam native gets twin life term for killing wife and son in Kochi

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha Additional District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded twin life imprisonment to an Assam native for murdering his wife and three-month-old son at Vengola near Perumbavoor in May 2015. Abdul Hakeem, 44, was living with his family in Vengola and working as a labourer when he carried out the murders.

The deceased, Mehmudha, was Hakeem’s third wife. He killed her and their child for marrying another woman. Hakeem, who absconded after the incident, was arrested by the police from Assam in August 2015.