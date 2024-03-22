Assam native gets twin life term for killing wife and son in Kochi

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha Additional District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded twin life imprisonment to an Assam native for murdering his wife and three-month-old son at Vengola near Perumbavoor in May 2015. Abdul Hakeem, 44, was living with his family in Vengola and working as a labourer when he carried out the murders.
The deceased, Mehmudha, was Hakeem’s third wife. He killed her and their child for marrying another woman. Hakeem, who absconded after the incident, was arrested by the police from Assam in August 2015.
In the absence of direct witnesses, the prosecution relied on circumstantial and scientific evidence to prove the case. As many as 25 witnesses, 48 documents and 26 material objects were examined by the court during the trial. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Hakeem.
Perumbavoor circle inspector Muhammad Riyas probed the case and filed the chargesheet at the court. Public prosecutors K S Jyothikumar and Abilash Madhu appeared for the prosecution.
Hakeem was later shifted to Viyyur Central Jail in Thrissur. Jyothikumar said that it is for the first time, the Muvattupuzha Additional District and Sessions court has awarded a twin life imprisonment in a criminal case.