Kerala High Court buys into corporation’s proposal to set up sanitary pad incinerators

KOCHI: Given the pressing concern over the disposal of sanitary napkins, Kochi Corporation will explore the possibility of setting up incinerators linked to various establishments. It submitted the proposal to the High Court during a suo motu case related to the blaze at the dumping yard in Brahmapuram.

The civic body was asked to examine the possibility of installing incinerators on the premises of the HC. The corporation has been asked to provide information by April 9.

The corporation was also directed to explore the possibility of reinforcing and paving internal roads at Brahmapuram to enable uninhibited movement of vehicles, including fire engines.

Justices Bechu Kurian Thomas and Gopinath P had visited the Brahmapuram site, where they inspected the Bhumi Green Energy facility and the two plants being set up for the black soldier fly (BSF) project, apart from the site earmarked for setting up BPCL’s bioCNG project.

The court appreciated Bhumi Green’s efforts in removing legacy waste from the site: the company had processed 70,000 metric tonnes of waste, by the time of the inspection, and the person in charge expressed the hope of handling the entire lot within a few months. The judges were also impressed with the arrangements made for the BSF project, which is expected to commence soon.