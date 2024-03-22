Kerala High Court buys into corporation’s proposal to set up sanitary pad incinerators

KOCHI: Given the pressing concern over the disposal of sanitary napkins, Kochi Corporation will explore the possibility of setting up incinerators linked to various establishments. It submitted the proposal to the High Court during a suo motu case related to the blaze at the dumping yard in Brahmapuram.
The civic body was asked to examine the possibility of installing incinerators on the premises of the HC. The corporation has been asked to provide information by April 9.
The corporation was also directed to explore the possibility of reinforcing and paving internal roads at Brahmapuram to enable uninhibited movement of vehicles, including fire engines.
Justices Bechu Kurian Thomas and Gopinath P had visited the Brahmapuram site, where they inspected the Bhumi Green Energy facility and the two plants being set up for the black soldier fly (BSF) project, apart from the site earmarked for setting up BPCL’s bioCNG project.
The court appreciated Bhumi Green’s efforts in removing legacy waste from the site: the company had processed 70,000 metric tonnes of waste, by the time of the inspection, and the person in charge expressed the hope of handling the entire lot within a few months. The judges were also impressed with the arrangements made for the BSF project, which is expected to commence soon.
The bench expressed hope that the state government and the corporation will continue to provide all support for the effective removal and management of waste. The agencies were also directed to approach the court for suitable orders/directions to enable them to complete or carry on the work without any hindrance.
On March 18, the corporation informed the court that 95,000 tonnes of legacy waste had been processed, with 13,000 tonnes of RDF having been generated and 42,000 tonnes removed from the site.
The court directed that the refuse compactors available with the corporation be repaired to the extent possible and be put to effective use at the earliest.
25 units in first phase, court told
Kochi corporation informed the court that in the first phase 25 incinerators will be installed at educational institutions and public institutions. It also planning to extend the project to more locations in the city.
The civic body added that it was planning to set up incinerators at the High Court, Advocate General’s office and Ernakulam District Court complex.