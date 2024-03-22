Man dies by suicide after killing daughter-in-law in Kochi

KOCHI: A 65-year-old man killed his 31-year-old daughter-in-law before ending his own life at his house at Kochangadi near Chendamangalam, North Paravoor, on Thursday.

Following a family dispute, Sebastian killed Shanu by slitting her throat. Shanu’s husband Sinoj Sebastian, who is a contract employee with FACT at Eloor, was not present at the house when the incident occurred.

The incident took place between 10.30 am and 10.45 am when a fight broke out between Shanu and Sebastian.

“The neighbours heard a verbal duel between the duo in the morning. Around 10.45 am, Shanu reached the neighbour’s house with blood oozing from her throat. She sought medical aid before collapsing at the their house. Soon, the neighbours alerted us and also called an ambulance. . She was declared dead at the hospital,” a police official said.