A century-old, women-led social instrument with teeth in Kochi

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Women’s Association (EWA) has been working for the welfare of women for over a century now. From its early days as a recreational den to its evolution into a social instrument with teeth, the association has come a long way.

History tells us the association’s genesis was during a closed-door meeting held by four learned men at the Ernakulam Public Library on March 23, 1918.

“They were T K Krishna Menon of the Thottakkat family; Justice Pallathil Narayana Menon; Justice T S Narayana Iyer, the chief judge of erstwhile Cochin state; and Ambady Sankara Menon. These men were advocates of women’s empowerment as early as the 1920s,” local historian V N Venugopal tells TNIE.

However, consigning the association’s formation as the sole idea of the four men would mean dismissing women’s role. Sreekumari Menon, former president of the EWA, says the men were simply helping materialise the desire of a clutch of women who deemed it necessary to have a place of their own for recreational purposes.

“Eminent ladies of the time, including Parukutty Valiya Nethiaramma (consort of the Cochin ruler), wanted a place to play cards and engage in conversations. They met for a while at Maharaja’s school. But as their numbers grew, they decided to have a permanent home,” she says.