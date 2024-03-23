Diarrhoea, hepatitis cases surge as temperatures soar in Kochi

KOCHI: Following soaring temperatures, Ernakulam has been witnessing a surge in diarrhoea and hepatitis A case numbers in recent months.
According to the health department, 2,940 and 1,834 diarrheal cases were reported in the district in February and March. Among hepatitis A patients, three confirmed cases, 41 suspected cases and one death were reported in February, while 10 confirmed cases and 48 suspected cases were reported in March.
Most of the cases were reported in Malayattoor, Mattancherry, Kizhakkambalam, and Paipra.
District medical officer (DMO) Dr Sakeena K said contaminated food and water, and lack of hygiene have been reported in the places where hepatitis cases were detected.
“Special care should be taken to ensure personal hygiene, food hygiene, drinking water hygiene and environment hygiene to prevent the spread of jaundice,” she said, adding that people with lifestyle diseases, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with comorbidities should be more careful. Medical treatment should be sought in case of difficulties, Dr Sakeena said.
Initial symptoms include fever accompanied by body pain, fatigue, nausea and vomiting. Later, the eyes, body and urine may turn yellow. “Hepatitis A and E viral infections are transmitted very quickly through contaminated or inadequately treated water, contaminated food, and contact with an infected person. It can spread if an infected person cooks food, shares food and comes in contact with others. Caregivers of patients should also take care not to spread the disease,” the DMO added.
Prevention
Use only boiled water. Do not mix boiled & unboiled drinking water, and carry boiled water when stepping out
Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before cooking, serving and eating food, after using restrooms, and upon returning from outside
Avoid unsanitary accumulation of water around wells and prevent contamination of water
Chlorinate wells at regular intervals on direction of health professionals. In places where hepatitis cases are reported, drinking water sources should be super-chlorinated
Avoid consuming food cooked and served in unsanitary conditions
Consume fruits and vegetables only after thorough washing
Keep food and drinking water containers shut
Avoid defecating in open
Prevent garbage from piling up around houses
Diarrhoea
2,940 - February
1,834 - March
Typhoid
February - 8 suspected cases - 2 confirmed cases
March - 9 suspected cases - 2 confirmed cases
(Figures till March 21)
Hepatitis A
February - 41 suspected cases - 3 confirmed cases - 1 death
March - 48 suspected cases - 10 confirmed cases