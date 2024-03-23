Diarrhoea, hepatitis cases surge as temperatures soar in Kochi

KOCHI: Following soaring temperatures, Ernakulam has been witnessing a surge in diarrhoea and hepatitis A case numbers in recent months.

According to the health department, 2,940 and 1,834 diarrheal cases were reported in the district in February and March. Among hepatitis A patients, three confirmed cases, 41 suspected cases and one death were reported in February, while 10 confirmed cases and 48 suspected cases were reported in March.

Most of the cases were reported in Malayattoor, Mattancherry, Kizhakkambalam, and Paipra.

District medical officer (DMO) Dr Sakeena K said contaminated food and water, and lack of hygiene have been reported in the places where hepatitis cases were detected.

“Special care should be taken to ensure personal hygiene, food hygiene, drinking water hygiene and environment hygiene to prevent the spread of jaundice,” she said, adding that people with lifestyle diseases, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with comorbidities should be more careful. Medical treatment should be sought in case of difficulties, Dr Sakeena said.