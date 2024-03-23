Strawberry: A look into the history and culinary delights of this fleshy, red delight

Brief resistance

During a period in the 12th century, Saint St Hildegard of Bingen, known for her botanical and medicinal works, claimed strawberries were unfit to consume, as they grew closer to the ground.

Its initial popularity then came to a standstill. Later, the wild superstition around the fruit was put to rest after Carl Linnaeus, a Swedish biologist, prescribed himself a ‘strawberry-only’ diet. Interestingly, he was the one who gave the strawberry its species name Fragaria.

India’s tryst with berry

India’s relationship with strawberries dates back to the early 19th century. Lord Auckland, the governor-general in 1836-42, is believed to have grown the first modern strawberries in India. However, it is also said that the fruit grew in the Himalayas way before the British’s arrival in India.

Anyhow, the Thane Jail was one of the first places where a good amount of acclimatisation was carried out, courtesy of the prisoners who engaged in hard labour, paving the way to many success stories of strawberry cultivation in and around the region.

Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station around 230km from the Thane Jail in Maharashtra, is known as the Strawberry Garden of India.

The most grown varieties of strawberries are Winter Dawn, Sweet Charlie, Nabila and Camrose. Pune contributes to almost 80 per cent of strawberry production in India.

Kerala’s embrace

Strawberries were alien to Kerala till a while ago. However, times have changed and so has the accessibility of the pulpy fruit.

Now, strawberries are easily available in markets, but their hefty cost sometimes play spoilsport, encouraging many to go for an alternative.

But things are different in regions like Munnar and Wayanad, where tourists are treated to the taste of the fruit for comparatively cheaper rates.

T N Sukumaran, a farmer at Kanthalloor in Idukki, says a mild humid climate between 20–26 degree Celsius is best for cultivating the fruit. The amount of rain also plays a key role. The more the rain, the less the sweetness, he says.

“The strawberries that you see in supermarkets are actually produced in Pune. The Kanthalloor variety, aka the Winter Dawn, is one of the sweetest among strawberries. Its mother plant comes from Egypt, California and Italy,” says Sukumaran. According to him, the best variety comes from California. The plants are brought to nurseries in countries such as India by air.

“When brought, the saplings are separated from the mother plant at the nurseries. Earlier, tissue culture was widely used especially in places like Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi. The process requires the production of at least 50 lakh saplings, only then it will yield profit,” says Sukumaran.

Well, as we come close to the history and biological aspects of the fruit, let’s quickly delve into the scrumptious part. Take a look at the recipes we have presented for you on the page. They are ‘berry’ delicious!

Berry bits