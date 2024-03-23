Kochi

Strawberry: A look into the history and culinary delights of this fleshy, red delight

It is the season of strawberries. From across the world and in the hilly terrains of India, the ripened fruit is reaching the tables of every home. TNIE looks into the history and culinary delights of this fleshy, red delight
Strawberries
Strawberries
Express News Service

KOCHI: One cannot ignore the burst of euphoria which strawberries offer with their perfect balance of sweet and sour notes. The seductive colour of romance adds a twist to the scarce aroma of nuttiness and complements the scrumptious fruit.

Interestingly, its achenes — the tiny, sometimes yellowish or brownish specks — are considered the real fruits, which are rich in fibre. Each of these achene is a fruit, inside of which is a seed. That means a single, medium-sized strawberry would have close to 200 achenes. Strawberries come under the Rosaceae (Rose) family and go by the scientific name, Fragaria x ananassa.

With the summer upon us, the red delights are also a common sight in the markets. So without much adieu, let’s look into the fruit in detail.

Past perfect

Strawberries have a vast and deep-rooted history. They are native to temperate regions of the northern hemisphere and its cultivation is believed to have begun during the late 18th century at Brittany in France.

However, wild strawberries were common across the world. It is said that in North America, native Americans used the fruit in many recipes.

Strawberries made their literary debut through ancient Roman literature as early as 234 BC for the plant’s medicinal use like preventing bad breath and relieving melancholy.

Its pictorial version was first printed in 1484. The French began planting strawberries in the garden as early as the 14th century for its beauty.

Brief resistance

During a period in the 12th century, Saint St Hildegard of Bingen, known for her botanical and medicinal works, claimed strawberries were unfit to consume, as they grew closer to the ground.

Its initial popularity then came to a standstill. Later, the wild superstition around the fruit was put to rest after Carl Linnaeus, a Swedish biologist, prescribed himself a ‘strawberry-only’ diet. Interestingly, he was the one who gave the strawberry its species name Fragaria.

India’s tryst with berry

India’s relationship with strawberries dates back to the early 19th century. Lord Auckland, the governor-general in 1836-42, is believed to have grown the first modern strawberries in India. However, it is also said that the fruit grew in the Himalayas way before the British’s arrival in India.

Anyhow, the Thane Jail was one of the first places where a good amount of acclimatisation was carried out, courtesy of the prisoners who engaged in hard labour, paving the way to many success stories of strawberry cultivation in and around the region.

Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station around 230km from the Thane Jail in Maharashtra, is known as the Strawberry Garden of India.

The most grown varieties of strawberries are Winter Dawn, Sweet Charlie, Nabila and Camrose. Pune contributes to almost 80 per cent of strawberry production in India.

Kerala’s embrace

Strawberries were alien to Kerala till a while ago. However, times have changed and so has the accessibility of the pulpy fruit.

Now, strawberries are easily available in markets, but their hefty cost sometimes play spoilsport, encouraging many to go for an alternative.

But things are different in regions like Munnar and Wayanad, where tourists are treated to the taste of the fruit for comparatively cheaper rates.

T N Sukumaran, a farmer at Kanthalloor in Idukki, says a mild humid climate between 20–26 degree Celsius is best for cultivating the fruit. The amount of rain also plays a key role. The more the rain, the less the sweetness, he says.

“The strawberries that you see in supermarkets are actually produced in Pune. The Kanthalloor variety, aka the Winter Dawn, is one of the sweetest among strawberries. Its mother plant comes from Egypt, California and Italy,” says Sukumaran. According to him, the best variety comes from California. The plants are brought to nurseries in countries such as India by air.

“When brought, the saplings are separated from the mother plant at the nurseries. Earlier, tissue culture was widely used especially in places like Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi. The process requires the production of at least 50 lakh saplings, only then it will yield profit,” says Sukumaran.

Well, as we come close to the history and biological aspects of the fruit, let’s quickly delve into the scrumptious part. Take a look at the recipes we have presented for you on the page. They are ‘berry’ delicious!

Berry bits

  • The fear of strawberries is called fragariaphobia

  • Strawberries contain more Vitamin C than oranges

  • There’s a museum in Belgium dedicated to strawberries

  • Strawberries are available in red, pink, yellow and even golden hue

  • Strawberries are the only fruit with seeds on the outside

  • Though sweet, strawberries have relatively low sugar levels compared to other fruits

  • In the UK, strawberries and cream is a popular dessert consumed at the Wimbledon tennis tournament

Strawberry pie

Ingredients:

Strawberries: 200gm

Pie crust:

1 (9 inch and baked)

White sugar: 1 cup

Cornstarch: 3 tbsp

Water: ¾ cup

Heavy whipping cream: ½ cup

Method:

Mix sugar and strawberries in a saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Whisk cornstarch and water together in a small bowl. Gradually stir the cornstarch mix into the strawberry mix. Reduce heat and simmer mixture until thickened for about 10 minutes while stirring continuously. Pour the cooked strawberry mixture over the pastry shell. Refrigerate for at least three hours. Before serving, whip cream in a medium bowl until soft. Serve each slice of pie with whipped cream and sliced strawberries.

Strawberry Gin Smash

Ingredients:

Gin: 60ml

Fresh strawberry: 5

Simple syrup: 15ml

Egg white: 1

Method

Cut strawberries in to cubes and put them in a shaker. Muddle gently, add simple syrup, gin and egg white into the shaker. Shake it dry. Add ice cubes and shake again nicely. Pour the mix into a cocktail glass. Garnish with strawberries.

No-preservative strawberry jam

Ingredients

Fresh strawberries: 2-3 cups as per size

Sugar: as per choice

Fresh lemon juice: half teaspoon

Method:

Add finely chopped strawberries into a large pot kept over a medium flame. Mash them and add sugar and lemon. Stir continuously to avoid lumps from forming. Cook until the pulp thickens and stops sticking to the pan. Can be stored for 2-3 months in the fridge.

Strawberry basil fizz

Ingredients

Fresh strawberries: 5

Basil leaves: 3

Lemon juice: 15ml

Honey: 30ml

Method

Add strawberries and basil leaves in hurricane glass muddle gently. Add the rest of the ingredients into a glass. Add crushed ice and top up with soda water. Garnish with slice of lemon and strawberry.

Strawberry chicken skewers

Ingredients:

Boneless chicken cubes: 500gm

Strawberries: 300gm

Yogurt: 120gm

Garlic paste: 5gm

Lemon juice: 10ml

Salt: To taste

White pepper powder: 5gm

Mustard paste: 5gm

Oregano: To taste

Papprika powder: 10gm

Olive oil: 80ml

Skewer sticks

For garnish:

White sesame seeds

Black sesame seeds

Coriander sprigs

Method:

Boil the strawberries until tender. Blend them as smooth paste. Marinate the chicken cubes with strawberrie paste and rest of the all ingredients. Arrange the marinade chicken in the skewer stick and keep it to rest for 5 to 6 hours. In a tawa, grill the marinated chicken skewer using olive oil for 5 to 8 minutes on medium heat. Garnish with roasted sesame seeds and coriander sprigs.

strawberry

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com