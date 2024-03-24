Ernakulam: Hotel fined for functioning in unhygienic conditions

KOCHI: The food safety department in Ernakulam has fined a hotel in Kalamassery for functioning in unhygienic conditions. The officials also collected food samples for testing following complaints that the outlet served stale food to customers.

The officials on Saturday inspected and issued a fine recommendation notice to Zain Hotel at Pathadipalam following complaints by customers.

“The complaint was raised after a live worm was found in the food they ordered. Following the complaint, we inspected the hotel and found the hotel to be functioning in unhygienic conditions. A fine recommendation notice was issued to the hotel owner for the non-compliances noted,” said a department official.

A notice seeking an explanation was also served on the operators.

The customer who had food from the hotel by 3am on Saturday, immediately contacted the food safety officials after a worm was found in the egg curry they ordered. The samples of the food items have been sent for testing.

“We have collected the samples of the egg curry and sent them to lab for further tests,” added the officials.