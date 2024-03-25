Cusat to go for outsourcing of security services

KOCHI: Security has been a major issue at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) which has an open campus with even a major thoroughfare running through it. Lapses in security were also brought forth in the aftermath of the stampede at the amphitheatre last November.

Cusat has now initiated steps to outsource security services to increase the presence of security personnel on the campus. Having earmarked Rs 2.18 crore for the purpose, the university has floated a tender.

According to Cusat registrar V Meera, the syndicate had decided to invite expressions of interest from private security firms, taking into consideration the lack of adequate numbers of security personnel.

“The shortage of security staff was severe and it was becoming difficult to ensure proper security cover for the entire campus,” Meera told TNIE.

She said the tender has been floated solely to address the shortage of security personnel and does not cover the installation of CCTVs and other security equipment. While the Cusat faculty members had time and again pointed out the lack of security on the campus, the demand has become stronger following the stampede that snuffed out the lives of four youngsters.

“Many steps had been introduced to keep a check on the outsiders,” Vice Chancellor P G Sankaran said.

At the same time, sources pointed out that besides increasing the number of security personnel, steps need to be taken to ensure the CCTVs on the campus remain operational.

In its 2024-25 budget, the university has allotted Rs 72 lakh for fire and safety measures for buildings and laboratories.

“Fire and safety measures in academic and non-academic buildings (especially research laboratories) are essential for the safety of students and staff of the university,” the vice chancellor said.

Stampede aftermath