Kochi: Man on morning walk loses life to overspeeding lorry

KOCHI: A Kannur resident who arrived in Kochi for treatment met with a tragic end on Sunday morning when an overspeeding lorry allegedly hit him during a routine walk near the Nettoor bridge on NH66 in Kochi. Abdul Sathar, 55, belonging to Azhikode, was receiving treatment at a super specialty hospital in Nettoor for kidney-related ailments and was residing at a rented accommodation nearby along with his son, Ibrahim.

According to the police, the fatal accident occurred when a lorry transporting M-sand -- moving towards Alappuzha -- knocked Sathar down.

The Panangadu police have registered a case against the lorry driver on charges of causing death by negligence and have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the police, statements from the lorry driver suggest that Sathar, who was walking on the footpath, unexpectedly stepped on to the busy Vyttila-Aroor stretch of the national highway, resulting in the accident. The police are also probing the possibility of the driver being drowsy at the time.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. The inquest procedures and the postmortem examination have been completed,” an officer said.

Sathar, an NRI based in Dubai.