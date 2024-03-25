Police bust gambling racket at Kalamassery, seven arrested

KOCHI: The city police busted a gambling racket and arrested seven people with Rs 2 lakh around noon on Saturday.

The Kalamassery police arrested Salam, 54, of HMT Colony in Kalamassery, Lathif, 55, of Kakkanad, Vinod, 45, of Kangarappady North, Shaji, 44, of North Paravoor, Rafeeq, 42, of Alappuzha, Harris, 39, of Thevakkal and Suneer, 47, of Palluruthi after they were found allegedly playing cards and betting money in the kitchen hall of Khadar Hotel near Apollo Junction in Kalamassery.

A sum of Rs 2,01,200 and playing cards have been seized. The seven have been booked under the Kerala Gaming Act. The police action came following a tip-off of gambling and betting going on in Kalamassery.

The team led by Kalamassery police inspector Pradeep Kumar, in groups of plainclothes and uniformed officers, detained the gang.