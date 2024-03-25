Sex and the State

KOCHI : Kerala is witnessing a worrying spike in cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

The latest figures show a prominent prevalence, with the numbers steadily on the increase. From April 2022 to March 2023, the volume of cases was 19,323, a marked increase from 15,296 in the previous year.

This fiscal, till February, the number of cases reported is 13,840. “This figure is expected to cross numbers from the last fiscal once we collate the final data in April,” says an official of the Kerala State AIDS Control Society.

“Cases of one of the STIs, gonorrhoea, which was not to be found for at least a decade, have been spotted in some patients,” notes Dr K Ajithkumar, professor of dermatology, Government Medical College, Kottayam.

Syphilis, the most common STI found in Kerala, has for long only come up in blood probes. “But now, the disease has moved on to its next phase — physical manifestations such as lesions showing up among people affected with the disease,” says Dr Binesh V G, professor at Government Medical College, Thrissur.

The syphilis numbers show a marked increase to 1,361 in the last fiscal from 948 in the previous one. This fiscal, till February, the cases have been 1,209. Of this, Thiruvananthapuram has 186 cases and Ernakulam, 181.

Experts say the worrying part is that the data-collection mechanism is confined to just the 23 STI clinics in the state. Also, the lack of awareness about safe sexual behaviour among young adults could lead to more HIV-AIDS cases.

“The data we have now do not speak of the total picture,” says Dr Thankachy Yamini Ramachandran, deputy director (care, support and treatment), Kerala State AIDS Control Society (KSACS).

“The numbers are from just the 23 STI clinics, leaving behind the cases in the larger government hospital network and, more importantly, the private sector.”

Many cases go undocumented because the system in the government sector, as of now, does not have a referral mechanism to the department concerned with STIs.

“Medical officers at our STI clinics have clearly spotted a rise and often flagged the need for a proper record of cases,” says Dr Yamini.

Anson P D, managing director of Kanal, an NGO that coordinates Project X sex education project, echoes similar views. “Students need to be told about STIs. Even those in schools,” he says.

“Especially nowadays, when dating and exposure to physical relations begin early. Age-appropriate sex education should include information on the prevalence of STIs and safe sex procedures.”

Anson adds that he often comes across several minor students engaged in “consensual relations”.

“Most know nothing about sexual relations, except what comes to them through social media and interactions through apps such as Instagram, Snapchat, Tinder, etc., which are hard to monitor by the parents,” he says.

“The result of all these translates to unsafe sexual practices. Most of these kids do not even know that, even if by consent, physical relations under the age of 18 come under the ambit of Pocso cases.