Flight of feathers: Check out the gathering of migratory birds at Alappuzha’s wetlands

KOCHI: In the mornings, amid the verdant fields and lush waters of Changaram, Pallithodu in Alappuzha near the Kochi- Alappuzha border, one can easily find a gathering of migratory birds in the summer months.

Alappuzha’s wetlands continue to be a haven for various migratory bird species, attracting them year after year.

This picturesque locale draws numerous visitors, including foreigners, who are eager to witness the spectacle of large flocks, including painted storks, brown-headed gulls, and spot-billed pelicans. The waters are filled with various bird species, and the land with cameras holding people eager for the perfect click.

Sudheesh Muraleedharan, an avid bird-watcher, says though there is a decrease in the arrival of migratory birds compared to the previous seasons due to rising temperatures, this year welcomed new sightings of the Asian Dowitcher and Pied Avocet.

He adds that a few pelicans seem to be staying back in recent times, setting a home here. “However, whether it’s temporary or not, we will have to watch and learn,” he says.