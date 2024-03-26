Fraud via ‘sold’ bank accounts: Ernakulam cops warn of worrying trend

KOCHI: Ashwin and Athul both say they became aware of the fraud that they had become part of only when Ernakulam Rural police arrested them in connection with a case in which a 62-year-old Aluva native lost Rs 1.15 crore to online scamsters.

As it turned out, portions of loot were channelled through a bank account that 25-year-old Ashwin had purportedly sold for Rs 15,000. The story was no different for Athul.

In fact, police traced transactions worth Rs 10 crore to Ashwin’s account that he claimed to have no knowledge of. Worse still, 33-year-old Athul was found to have opened another account using the credentials of his mother-in-law and sold it off in a similar manner, officers pointed out.

The Aluva native transferred the money in six instalments to five bank accounts, including Ashwin’s. Officers realised that the other four accounts had also been similarly purchased by fraudsters. Ashwin and Athul are currently in judicial custody.

Fraudsters buying bank accounts is a dangerous new trend that the public should be aware, say officers.