From Barrier to bridge: One Inch Barrier Team elevates Malayalam Cinema to global audiences with subtitling artistry

With a keen interest in cinema and writing, Subash always had a knack for screenplay translations. His friends, many of whom are engaged in the cinema industry, had often tasked him with translation works. This, too, was one such and nothing out of the ordinary, save for a small development.

“Not long after the translation work, Shanavas rang me and insisted that I do the subtitles for the movie. This was in 2020, a time when movies making their way to OTT platforms and pan-India releases were the norm. By then, many filmmakers had figured out the significance of adding subtitles to their works,” he says.

To do well across India was particularly important for Sufiyum Sujatayum as it didn’t have the opportunity to enjoy theatre releases due to the Covid lockdown. The movie was the first exclusive OTT release in the country.

But, there was one small problem. “I didn’t know anything about subtitling a movie, especially the technical aspects of it — how to sync the lines with the dialogue, etc,” Subash admits.

However, a willingness to learn and persistence on the part of Shanavas saw the Bengaluru-based technical writer team up with a close friend — Prasanth Vijay, an established filmmaker — for the project. “Prasanth is a subtitles enthusiast. He and I used to review and comment on the subtitles of movies we watched. When this project came, we thought: why not start a group? Do it more officially? That’s how One Inch Barrier began,” Subash says.

For Prasanth, who has a clutch of films to his name (Athisayangalude Venal and Daayam), subtitling work was, in addition to being a god-sent creative outlet, a means to establish and widen his connections in the cinema industry.