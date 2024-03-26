Kochi: 71-year-old woman found dead at her home

KOCHI: An elderly woman was found dead at her residence in Kallad, near Kothamangalam, on Monday. Saramma, 71, wife of late Elias, was found lying unconscious with a severe head injury in the bedroom, an officer with Kothamangalam police said.

“A gold ornament she was wearing is missing. We found turmeric powder sprinkled around the house,” the officer said. Saramma’s son is on the governing board of a private educational institution in Chellad and her daughter-in-law is a teacher at the same institution. The incident came to light when the daughter-in-law returned home from school at 3.30pm.