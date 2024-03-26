Kochi Metro explores ‘shared-auto’ route for affordability

KOCHI: Shared-auto services along the city’s metro corridors could soon become a reality. Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), which has been cleared to introduce shared mobility as part of its feeder service, is preparing to conduct a study to gauge demand and traffic patterns.
While shared-auto services may be unfamiliar to most Keralites, the concept has proven to be both cost-effective and convenient in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur. In 2022, the state regional transport authority (RTA) gave its thumbs-up to shared-auto services, but nothing came of it. The auto unions in the state are known to be opposed to the idea, and it remains to be seen how they would react once the project takes off, sources said.
The RTA directive cleared the way for up to three passengers in a vehicle — exclusively e-autos — and the collection of a minimum of `10 for every 2km travelled. The concept is seen as key to providing affordable last-mile connectivity to metro passengers.
The Kochi Metro project was conceived as a sustainable and affordable mode of public transport.
“Shared auto is among the strategies we are considering to enhance the affordability of metro travel. The study will identify demand and address transit gaps, focusing on areas lacking bus connectivity or experiencing service deficiencies. It does not make sense to travel in the metro for Rs 30, only to pay Rs 50 to hire an auto to reach the final destination,” a KMRL official said. The first shared-auto service will run between Cusat metro station and the university campus, which is spread across 180 acres, on a trial basis, the official said.
“RTA has sanctioned shared mobility in Kochi. Discussions are ongoing, taking into consideration the conventional autos plying the route. We are planning a system that won’t impact other auto drivers,” the official said. “Cusat is ideal as students can utilise the service within the campus,” he said.
Shared mobility is one of the future projects of Kochi Metro, officials said, even as they conceded that introducing it will pose challenges.