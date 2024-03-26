Kochi Metro explores ‘shared-auto’ route for affordability

KOCHI: Shared-auto services along the city’s metro corridors could soon become a reality. Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), which has been cleared to introduce shared mobility as part of its feeder service, is preparing to conduct a study to gauge demand and traffic patterns.

While shared-auto services may be unfamiliar to most Keralites, the concept has proven to be both cost-effective and convenient in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur. In 2022, the state regional transport authority (RTA) gave its thumbs-up to shared-auto services, but nothing came of it. The auto unions in the state are known to be opposed to the idea, and it remains to be seen how they would react once the project takes off, sources said.

The RTA directive cleared the way for up to three passengers in a vehicle — exclusively e-autos — and the collection of a minimum of `10 for every 2km travelled. The concept is seen as key to providing affordable last-mile connectivity to metro passengers.

The Kochi Metro project was conceived as a sustainable and affordable mode of public transport.