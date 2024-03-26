Kochi: NISH to launch 5 assistive technology products for differently-abled

KOCHI: Five new assistive technology (AT) products developed by the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) for the differently-abled population in Kerala will be launched soon. The products are currently in the trial stage.

Transfer devices for paralysis patients, ergonomic chairs for the paediatric population, accessible plugs for the visually impaired, vibrating alerts for hearing impaired, and adaptive mouse are the products that will be launched by the National Centre for Assistive Health Technology (NCAHT), a specialised division funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research to enhance regional, national and global innovations in AT. NCAHT project is implemented by NISH.

Developing products and technologies indigenously can make the lives of the differently-abled better, said Social Justice Minister R Bindu.

“NISH was earlier focusing on developing products and technologies for communication disorders. Now, we are able to come up with technologies to help people on the autism spectrum and those with cerebral palsy. Our association with IIT Madras and other national institutes will benefit research and development of such technologies,” Bindu told TNIE. “The NCAHT project aims to develop patient-centric ATs. As a rehabilitation centre, insights from patients and clinics help us develop more such technologies. Research problems are obtained from clinics at NISH. Interactions with clients serve as an eye opener to identify the research problem,” said Arya Manoharan, primary co-investigator of NCAHT at NISH, adding that the institute focuses on manufacturing ATs in communication and mobility. Bindu said more research and training programmes catering to the differently-abled are under way.

Arya said NISH has tied up with labs and companies like FabLab (fabrication lab), Trivandrum and Manufacturing Repairing Servicing and Training Centre operating under Kerala State Handicapped Persons Welfare Corporation to facilitate manufacturing once the products are analysed.