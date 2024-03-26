Manjummel: From snowy mist to smog, and now limelight

Name’s origin

The name Manjummel is believed to have stemmed from the term ‘Manjumala’, which means snowy mountain. “Before people began inhabiting the area, it was all hills and forests here. During winter, one could see mist covering the hilltops. Thus the term Manjumala. Over time, the name evolved to the current Manjummel,” says P Prakash, writer and history enthusiast who’s also the president of Changampuzha Cultural Centre.

Historical context

There are also references to the region in Suka Sandesham texts written by Lakshmi Dasan Namboothiri, which date back to the 15th century. “There’s mention of a hima giri. This is believed to be Manjummel,” says Prakash. An 1897 manuscript on the ashram here too has references to the place.

“The text mentions that the place is located just two and a half miles from Varapuzha and that it was an island surrounded by Aluva river on all four sides. The writing gives one a better perspective on the location’s topography,” says Prakash.

This unique form likely gave a strategic advantage to whoever held the hilltop. “Realising this, the then ruler of Travancore built a fort here to defend against Tipu Sultan’s attacks. The place where the fort is said to have been built is called Kottakunnu in Manjummel,” he adds.

Landmarks

Two of the iconic landmarks in Manjummel are the century-old Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church and St Joseph’s Hospital, considered to be the first mission hospital in the state. The latter began operations in 1887 as a small dispensary run by Nicholas Verhoven, a brother at the Carmelite Monastery in Koonammavu.

“It is believed that the place where the hospital is located was once given to Nicholas as a gesture of gratitude by a Kerala ruler for curing his wife’s illness,” says V A Jessy, a Manjummel resident.

Another story that makes this quaint village special is that it is the birthplace of Edmund Thomas Clint.

“The child prodigy drew over 25,000 artworks in his short life span of seven years. He is hailed across the state as the prince of colours,” says Prakash.

What’s in a name

