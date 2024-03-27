After 486 days, St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica in Kochi opened following court fiat

KOCHI: Amid controversies over the implementation of the Uniform Holy Mass, St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica in the city was opened on Tuesday after 486 days.
The move comes after the First Additional Munsif Court directed the vicar to open the church. Permission has been granted to celebrate all sacraments and sacramentals in the church, except the Holy Mass.
As per the court order, the petitioners and church authorities can approach the station house officer of the Central Police Station if anyone obstructs or interrupts the opening of the church.
It also directed the police to provide all assistance to them and see that the church was opened in compliance with the court order.
As per the order, the court directed mediation to see whether the Holy Mass, as formulated by the Synod and approved by the Pope, can be conducted on Easter Day. Meanwhile, the vicar, Fr Varghese Manavalan, said, “The church was opened on Tuesday at 6 pm and the rosary saying was held at 6:30 pm as a thanks offering.” The Way of the Cross prayers were also held on the day.