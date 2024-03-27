After 486 days, St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica in Kochi opened following court fiat

KOCHI: Amid controversies over the implementation of the Uniform Holy Mass, St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica in the city was opened on Tuesday after 486 days.

The move comes after the First Additional Munsif Court directed the vicar to open the church. Permission has been granted to celebrate all sacraments and sacramentals in the church, except the Holy Mass.

As per the court order, the petitioners and church authorities can approach the station house officer of the Central Police Station if anyone obstructs or interrupts the opening of the church.