Consumer court in Kochi terms ‘goods once sold won’t be taken back’ illegal

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a watch showroom in Kochi to immediately remove the illegal condition, “Goods once sold will not be taken back or exchanged” from their cash memos, invoices, and bills, as it constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act. The commission issued the order based on a complaint lodged by Sanjukumar T S, of Muppathadom.

The commission comprising its president D B Binu, members Sreevidhia T N and V Ramachandran also directed to forward a copy of the order to the Controller of the Legal Metrology Department and the Commissioner of Kerala GST - State Goods and Services Tax Department for appropriate action.