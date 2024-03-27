Consumer court in Kochi terms ‘goods once sold won’t be taken back’ illegal

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a watch showroom in Kochi to immediately remove the illegal condition, “Goods once sold will not be taken back or exchanged” from their cash memos, invoices, and bills, as it constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act. The commission issued the order based on a complaint lodged by Sanjukumar T S, of Muppathadom.
The commission comprising its president D B Binu, members Sreevidhia T N and V Ramachandran also directed to forward a copy of the order to the Controller of the Legal Metrology Department and the Commissioner of Kerala GST - State Goods and Services Tax Department for appropriate action.
The complainant approached the commission after purchasing a smartwatch from Swiss Time House, Marine Drive, on July 11, 2021. The watch, originally priced at Rs 9,999, was bought for Rs 4,999.50, availed under Diwali promotion with an assumed comprehensive warranty for defects. On February 13, 2022, the watch sustained damage to its glass.
Subsequent communication attempts with the service department, initiated by the complainant on February 15, 2022, via email, went unanswered. A text message received by the complainant on March 22, 2022, indicated that the watch would be ready after 48 hours.
However, upon inquiring at the store on March 27, 2022, the complainant was informed that the physical damage cannot be repaired. On March 30, 2022, it was conveyed that replacement was not feasible.