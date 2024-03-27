How to manage your personal libraries

How-to:

Fire up your app, scan the ISBN to get the book details and add it to your collection. That’s the basics. In addition, you can also build virtual bookshelves (similar to how it is at your home/organisation) so that you can trace your book to exactly where it is. You can filter books by author, genre, etc.

Features:

Each book on the app comes with its relevant details, an option to add notes, mark the number of pages you have read, etc. However, what makes Handy Library stand out is the fact that you can mark what books you have lent, what you have borrowed, etc. This is extremely useful in following up with friends who take books and never return them. You know the kind!

The app boasts 4.2 stars on the Play Store after over 8,000 reviews. Over 5 lakh people have already downloaded it.