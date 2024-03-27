Humanities yay or nay? A look into Students' interest decline in course enrollment threatens jobs in Kerala

The allure of ‘going abroad’

Another factor that has likely become a bane for the humanities stream is a desire among students to go abroad. Since the chances of landing a job in foreign countries are higher if you are from the science stream, many opt for that, even if it means abandoning their interest in arts and humanities.

Since nurses are most sought after in foreign countries, nursing courses have seen a boom in the past decade. A background in the science stream is a prerequisite to joining nursing courses in Kerala.

“Gone are the days when only medicine and engineering courses mattered. Now, paramedical courses too are gaining interest among youngsters. But what about the humanities? Maybe it is time to project the positives of this stream,” says Martin.

Why humanities?

Humanities is a vast subject area, says James V George, the assistant professor of commerce at Sacred Heart College, Kochi. “It is a vast subject encompassing culture, human lives and emotions , of the past and the present, and the possibilities of the future. It opens doors to innumerable higher studies options,” he asserts.

However, James admits that the idea of education has changed from learning to skill development and this, he says, is precisely what has crippled the humanities stream. “The public is aware of what skills one gains from engineering and similar professional courses. They know what job markets can open to them. But humanities remains a mystery. Though there are umpteen opportunities, not many are aware of them,” he says.

There’s a misconception among many that the humanities is a course that one opts for when they don’t like to study science. “Not many choose subjects like history, economics or languages for the love of it,” James adds.

To crack an exam vs job

Anil Kumar, a former archaeology professor at Kerala University, says that it is unfair to take humanities just for the sake of getting a job.

“Nowadays, not many pursue a career in the same stream as the studies. This is true for the humanities too. It is easy to crack the PSC examination and similar competitions if one takes up subjects such as history,” he says.

Fr Jose Charuil, the principal of St John’s Model HSS in Nalachira, says his school is still witnessing a good number of students opting for humanities.