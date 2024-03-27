Khalil Gibran’s 'The Prophet': A tale that beckons big questions

KOCHI: Khalil Gibran’s popular prose and poetry fable, The Prophet, has a spiritual and philosophical quality to it. Transforming such a text, which also deals with the mystery of life, into a theatrical experience is no easy task.

TNIE dissects the play and its underpinning messages that are as relevant today as when it was made

When artistic director Joy P P approached playwright Satheesh Nammu to see it made, the latter was hesitant to take on the project. “As per my reading of the book, it is a philosophical discourse and treads a spiritual path. When Joy approached me, I was reluctant to accept as the work lacked an emotional connection,” admits Satheesh.

To bring this much-needed component, he linked The Prophet with Majeed Sayed’s short story, Kunaar Nadhikarayilekku Oru Raathri Yaatra, and by weaving in a political nature to the adaptation. “Finally, the play had a structure,” says Satheesh.

The play, which was produced with the support of Sangeeta Nataka Akademi, was presented recently at Ala Centre for Culture and Alternative Education in Mulanthuruthy, Kochi, in view of World Theatre Day (March 27).

Gibran’s The Prophet, originally published in 1923, has struck a chord with a generation of readers. The book, which is made up of 26 prose poems, is delivered as sermons by the character called Al Mustafa.