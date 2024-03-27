Probe on into fake WhatsApp account in govt pleader’s name in Kochi

According to police, the accused person used the photograph of Unnikrishnan taken from his social media account to create a fake WhatsApp account. The WhatsApp account also carried the name of Unnikrishnan. Using the fake accounts, WhatsApp messages were sent to multiple persons, including a private secretary of Kerala Forest Minister and a former additional law secretary of the state.

The phone used for creating the fake account carried the country code of Sri Lanka. Unnikrishnan came to know about the incident after he was alerted by his friends who received messages from the fake account.

Police officials said that they have started attempts to identify the person behind the impersonation. A case was registered under IPC Section 419 for cheating by impersonation. Police officials said that no financial losses have been reported till now.